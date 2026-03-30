MARCH 30 — In 1924, Benjamin N. Cardozo wrote, “The law, like the traveller, must be ready for tomorrow,” in his book The Growth of the Law. In Cardozo’s time, the law evolved at the measured pace of precedent — when tomorrow still seemed at a reasonable distance.

But that tomorrow is no longer distant — it is accelerating rapidly and irreversibly. Law is being propelled forward in real time — driven by technology, accelerated by globalisation, and tested by rising demands for institutional and public confidence.

Against this backdrop, the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) Conference, themed “Lawyering 2030” will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 2-3, emerging as both timely and necessary.

“Lawyering 2030” is he meeting of top judicial minds from across the Commonwealth. Spread over two days and six plenary sessions, this is the ultimate platform for legal practitioners, educators, and students to dive deep into the future of law and justice.

According to the author, bringing together the judiciary, legal profession and academia from across Commonwealth jurisdictions, marks a defining milestone for Malaysia’s legal education community and signals its growing engagement with the wider Commonwealth on questions of law, governance and institutional integrity. — Pexels pic

At the helm of the conference is Prof Dr S Sivakumar, President of CLEA, with the patronage of former Federal Court Judge, Tan Sri Nallini Pathmanathan. Justice Nallini’s distinguished judicial career lends particular weight to the conference’s focus on legal education and the rule of law. She remains steadfast in upholding judicial independence — both institutionally and individually.

Bringing together the judiciary, legal profession and academia from across Commonwealth jurisdictions, marks a defining milestone for Malaysia’s legal education community and signals its growing engagement with the wider Commonwealth on questions of law, governance and institutional integrity.

The roots of this collaboration stretch back seven decades. The first Commonwealth and Empire Law Conference was held in London in 1955, followed by Ottawa in 1960 and Sydney in 1965 with early efforts to strengthen ties among Commonwealth legal institutions. That legacy continues through CLEA today.

The significance of this gathering is reflected in a keynote address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, alongside special addresses by Chief Justice of Malaysia Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid bin Wan Salleh and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with participation from members of the Bench including Justice Datuk Faizah binti Jamaludin, Judge of the Court of Appeal of Malaysia, Justice Datuk Atan Mustaffa Yussof Ahmad and Justice K.V. Viswanathan, Judge, Supreme Court of India to name a few.

Justice Wan Ahmad Farid, the 17th Chief Justice of Malaysia appointed in July 2025, brings a rare breadth of experience. He holds the only distinction to have served across all three branches of government — executive, legislative and judiciary — embodying a career that bridges law and governance.

Justice Surya Kant brings a reform-driven judicial perspective shaped by a commitment to accessibility, institutional efficiency and constitutional freedoms. His recent call to address judicial vacancies while prioritising the elevation of women judges reflects a leadership defined by inclusivity and purposeful reform.

At the heart of the conference is the 18th Commonwealth Mooting Competition. Conducted in three stages, its online rounds reflect the digitisation of legal practice, with the finalists arguing before Chief Justices and leading juris.

Over time, this tradition has helped shape advocates who now serve on the Bench, at the Bar and in public office — making it one of CLEA most tangible contributions. CLEA has played a sustained role in advancing legal education across the Commonwealth through conferences, mooting platforms and academic exchanges that have helped shape more practice-oriented, globally aware legal training.

At a time when technology is redefining how justice is accessed, argued and delivered, sessions including Judiciaries in the Age of Technology and Globalisation examine courts in a digital, borderless environment. Navigating the ESG Imperative highlights the growing convergence of law and sustainability, while Developing Litigation & Transactional Skills in the 21st Century points to a new kind of lawyer — one who moves fluidly between advocacy and strategy.

Few challenges capture this transformation as sharply as how AI will transform the legal industry in fundamental ways, including how law firms are structured. As AI tools move into everyday legal practice, they raise difficult questions about professional responsibility, competence and accountability.

How much technical understanding must a lawyer possess? Can unreliable systems be restricted? And how can fragmented national rules keep pace with technologies that are inherently global? These questions go to the heart of professional ethics in an age where technology can assist, but not replace, human judgment.

At the same time, AI presents a significant opportunity. It can reduce the workload of courts, streamline administrative processes and expand access to legal services. It can deepen public understanding of the law and lower costs for those seeking justice. The challenge is not whether AI should be used but how it is governed.

Closer to home, Malaysia’s judiciary reflects a parallel shift accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The first virtual hearing with the parties being not physically present in court was conducted by the Court of Appeal via tele-conferencing on April 23, 2020 and live-streamed to the public comprising the panel of the Court of Appeal Judges and counsels.

Yet even as systems modernise, the legitimacy of justice continues to rest on institutional independence. Across jurisdictions, legal systems are adapting — towards greater inclusion, efficiency and responsiveness.

The future of justice is being shaped not in isolation, but in gatherings such as “Lawyering 2030” — where ideas meet authority and vision meets practice.

In bringing together the Bench, the Bar and the next generation of lawyers, “Lawyering 2030” reflects more than change — it reflects direction in an Age of Acceleration.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.