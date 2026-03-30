KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The National Unity Ministry is drafting guidelines to prevent Members of Parliament (MPs) from touching on sensitive issues of race, religion and the monarchy (3R) during debates in the Dewan Rakyat.

Deputy Minister R. Yuneswaran said the report will be submitted to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul soon.

“Although MPs have immunity in the Dewan Rakyat, every elected representative must act responsibly to ensure that statements made do not provoke anger or tension among the public.

“Even if action may not be taken within the Dewan Rakyat, it does not mean we can freely make statements that touch on the sensitivities of race, religion and the royal institution,” he said at the launch of the Malaysian Racism Report 2025 by Pusat Komas here today.

He said all parties, including politicians, should focus on the national development agenda and the well-being of the people.

Yuneswaran also said he supports a proposal by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia to introduce a National Harmony Act.

He said the matter is still at an early stage of discussion and requires support from the Prime Minister’s Office as a proactive step to strengthen national unity.

“Actually, in the ministry, we are also in the midst of discussions to establish a Harmony Commission. Not only that, but we also want to have a Harmony Act, but it is still in the early stages of discussion,” he said. — Bernama