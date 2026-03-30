GEORGE TOWN, March 30 — Eight men pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of intentionally causing injury to three policemen, last Wednesday.

Noor Nizar Shah Zainol Abidin, 37; Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Nordin, 28; Azwandy Azmi, 38; Muhamad Aiqal Zulkifrey, 28; Muhammad Firdaus Abdul Malik, 34; Muhammad Razin Abdul Muthalib, 34; Muhammad Syazwan Mohd Omar, 30 and Low Jia Hui, 26, made the plea before Magistrate Tunku Intan Nadiah Tunku Mohammed Nazarin.

According to the charge, they were jointly charged with intentionally causing injury to Lance Corporal S. Uvaneand, 26, Constable Muhammad Danial Danish Azlan, 23 and Lance Corporal Muhammad Amzaruddin Fakhri Khuiruddin, 30, while they were carrying out their duties as lawful civil servants.

The accused allegedly committed the offence in front of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats on Jalan Sungai in Sungai Pinang here at 9.50 pm, March 25, and the charge was brought under Section 332 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 149 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment of three years or a fine or both, if convicted.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Siti Marlissa Safina Saiful Adli proposed bail of RM10,000 for each accused, however lawyer S.Meharaj, who represented all the accused, applied for the minimum bail on the grounds that all his clients were ordinary workers such as cooks, clerks, mechanics and food delivery people with low incomes.

The court then allowed each accused to be bailed at RM5,000 with one surety and set May 19 for the submission of documents.

Previously, the police had remanded eight local men aged between 28 and 39 to assist in the investigation into the case.

In the incident, a police team that was carrying out law enforcement duties at the apartment requested assistance from another team and upon arrival, found that four officers on duty were chasing a suspicious individual who fled towards the housing estate before a disagreement with several members of the public occurred.

As a result of the incident, three of the four police officers involved suffered minor injuries during a scuffle with members of the public. — Bernama