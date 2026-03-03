Logo
Transport Minister Anthony Loke answers questions during the first meeting of the fifth session of the 15th Parliament at the Malaysian Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on February 23, 2026. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Anthony Loke denounces absent lawmakers after PM term limit Bill fails by just two votes

Firdaus Wong took to social media to share his personal connection to the suspect. He claimed that the man, whom he identified as a university student using the name Muhammad Zain, converted to Islam on April 20, 2025. — Picture via Facebook
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Preacher Firdaus Wong claims man in Quran desecration case is a Muslim convert who approached him

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul speaks during the second meeting of the fourth session of the 15th Parliament at the Parliament Building in Kuala Lumpur on July 21, 2025. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

Two votes short: Move to limit PM tenure fails in Parliament amid high absenteeism

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is photographed at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on June 4, 2024. — Picture by Hari Anggara
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Ex-SRC director tells court he had no knowledge of RM42m transactions during his tenure

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the national carrier said services to the two European destinations remain unaffected. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 18 h ago

Malaysia Airlines confirms London and Paris flights operating as scheduled

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said earlier a 58-year-old man had gone to the Pulau Tikus Police Station at 6.30am with blood on his head after being slashed by a known individual at a restaurant near the Pulau Tikus Market. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Man, 68, found dead at George Town home after allegedly slashing Pulau Tikus restaurant patron

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), through the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia), has prepared the Draft Planning Guidelines (GPP) for Non-Muslim Houses of Worship (RIBI), which will be tabled before the Cabinet for consideration. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Malaysia  / 18 h ago

New draft guidelines for temples, churches and gurdwaras drawn up by Housing Ministry, set for Cabinet review

Prasarana president and chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the fail-free run (FFR) tests for the third train set, involving eight trains, are now in the final stage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysia  / 19 h ago

LRT3 in final testing phase, official launch date pending safety nod, says Prasarana chief

Vehicles move along a road as smoke billows from Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery after a reported Iranian drone strike, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 15 h ago

‘Concerted’ Iranian attack on oil facilities could trigger military response, says source close to Saudi govt

File picture of a ‘blood moon’ sighted in Kuala Lumpur on July 28, 2018. Malaysians are in for a spectacular celestial show tonight as the moon turns a deep red during a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a ‘blood moon’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
Malaysia  / 2 h ago

Malaysia to witness rare ‘Blood Moon’ tonight, next one only in 2028

Smoke rises from an explosion during interception over Jerusalem on March 1, 2026. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said today they had launched missile strikes on an Israeli government complex in Tel Aviv as well as security and military centres in Haifa and an attack on east Jerusalem. — AFP pic
World  / 18 h ago

Iran Revolutionary Guards launches tenth wave of missile attacks at Tel Aviv, Haifa and east Jerusalem

An emergency vehicle passes by the entrance of RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base in Cyprus, which was hit by an unmanned drone overnight, causing limited damage, Cyprus March 2, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 19 h ago

Iranian drone strikes UK military base in Cyprus, damages runway

A general view shows the Attorney General Chambers in Putrajaya on June 12, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Kuantan man to be charged over desecration of Quran in viral video

The Malaysian government has brought the long-awaited proposal to separate the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles to Parliament, with the aim of improving prosecutorial independence. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

AG-PP split explained: Key things to know about Malaysia’s massive legal reform

A burning aircraft falls from the sky in Al Jahra, Kuwait, in this still image obtained from social media video released on March 2, 2026. — Social media pic via Reuters
World  / 17 h ago

Smoke rises from US embassy, US warplanes crash in Kuwait

