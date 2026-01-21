JANUARY 21 — That corruption is the scourge of society is obvious enough, especially so when it adversely impacts nation-building and corrodes social values.

Such transgression has become widespread in our country over the years, involving leaders, politicians, government officials and other perpetrators in the private sector.

This scourge has deeply troubled many Malaysians who are concerned about the future of the country, arising from the corruption committed by individuals, particularly politicians who once swore to work for the benefit of the common people and the country.

Similar concern has also found expression among the Malay rulers.

Recently, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir expressed his disappointment at people who still supported individuals who were convicted of corruption.

His Royal Highness rightly reminded us that corruption was “the foremost enemy of justice, trust and the nation’s future”.

Corruption has become so rampant that certain segments of our society seem to have acquiesced, giving the impression that corruption is kosher and a part of our social norms.

Indeed, as a society, we have crossed the red line to the extent that certain personalities, who committed graft, appear to be unabashed about it.

Take the case of the 1MDB scandal. “Malu apa, Bossku” (What is there to be ashamed of, my Boss?) became almost a rallying cry for fallen prime minister Najib Razak and his diehard supporters.

To be sure, shame has an important value especially in a society where its moral compass urgently needs recalibration.

The integrity of justice is tested when corruption becomes normalised. — Unsplash pic

It befuddles the scrupulous among us that certain tainted politicians are still able to gain support from their followers who are predominantly Muslim. This is ironic, given that Islam doesn’t take kindly to corrupt practices.

It would appear that such Muslims are inclined to put more emphasis on strict compliance with Islamic dietary restrictions than fiercely fighting bribery that is clearly “haram”.

There are members in Umno, in particular, who exhibit vigour in their relentless demand that the punishment for their convicted leader be reduced to a pardon or house arrest.

Is it any wonder, then, why the royal intervention above on corruption did not seem to get much traction among certain sections of the political tribe?

It is now public knowledge that billions of ringgit were squandered in the 1MDB scandal. This humongous amount of taxpayers’ money could have been spent prudently for the common good of ordinary Malaysians and the nation.

And yet despite the colossal consequences of such a scandal, certain segments of our society, particularly the so-called nationalists among politicians, were not agitated enough to categorically demand justice and insist that the perpetrators be duly made to account for the severe damage that had been done to the nation.

Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah also made known his deep concern recently regarding certain sections of the Muslim community who seemed to have lost their moral compass.

His Royal Highness cautioned the dangers of them becoming “trapped in materialism, obsessed with status, and intoxicated by power”.

The latest revelation of financial impropriety, apart from the sexual kind, involves corruption in the armed forces – which, incidentally, may also have national security implications.

Our sense of right and wrong regarding corruption must not be muddied by, say, an extreme adulation for a particular personality who has already been found guilty.

In addition, rules must not be allowed to be bent by those who have the wherewithal, the political connection, and high social status.

That is why there were people who were deeply concerned about the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ granting Discharges Not Amounting to Acquittal (DNAA) to a number of individuals (mainly politicians) as it was perceived as an act of letting them off the hook.

Moreover, justice would not be served if there’s one rule for the elite and another for the ordinary people. Double standards must not be dressed up as a normal democratic practice.

If corruption is indeed regarded as a terrible scourge to be crushed, it is crucial that we have moral clarity.

