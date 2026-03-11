PENAMPANG, March 11 — The Sabah State Government is studying the need to upgrade some 17 sports complexes and stadiums across the state, following a series of visits to assess the maintenance and condition of existing facilities.

Youth Development, Sports and Creative Economy Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the initiative aims to ensure that sports facilities at each complex and stadium are safe and comfortable for public use.

He said the running track at Penampang Stadium has been flagged for urgent repair and upgrading due to its dilapidated condition.

“The estimated cost has yet to be determined and is still under evaluation. I have requested ministry officers, particularly the Sports Board, to conduct an assessment and prepare cost estimates so that a funding proposal can be submitted to the government, especially the Ministry of Finance.

“These repairs aim to ensure the running track at Penampang Stadium is safe and comfortable for athletes and the public,” he told reporters here last night.

Commenting further, Nizam said he has so far inspected three sports complexes in Sabah, namely the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex, Penampang Sports Complex and Sandakan Sports Complex which require maintenance and upgrading works.

“I also inspected the unfinished Tongod Sports Complex. The ministry has taken action by terminating the contract of the previous contractor and will offer the project to a new company,” he said. — Bernama