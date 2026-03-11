KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Eco-conscious residents in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, have collectively received close to RM1 million in tax rebates for making their homes greener and more environmentally friendly since 2011.

According to The Star, the rebate scheme rewards households that adopt energy-saving measures, water conservation practices, and waste management initiatives.

To date, more than 2,500 households have benefited from the programme.

Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mohamad Zahri Samingon said the cumulative rebate amount reached nearly RM1 million.

For 2025 alone, MBPJ approved 243 applications totalling RM81,075.28, which will be credited to residents in the city’s second term of 2026.

He added that residents can now submit applications and track their rebate status online via the new PJ Eco Rebate (PJeR) platform — the first digital pilot of its kind by a Malaysian local authority, replacing the previous manual process.

“Through this system, residents can submit documents and applications more efficiently,” Mohamad Zahri said during the PJeR launch at MBPJ headquarters on Jalan Yong Shook Lin.

At the same event, he announced a RM500,000 allocation for the Petaling Jaya Sustainable Community Grant (PJ SEED) for 2026.

Since 2019, PJ SEED has supported 180 community projects with a total investment of RM3.2 million. In 2025 alone, 27 projects were approved with funding exceeding RM513,000.

The ceremony also saw the appointment of 13 PJ Bersih Ambassadors for 2026-2027. MBPJ Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Department director Zain Azly Abdul Rahman said the ambassadors, selected by councillors, will monitor 24 zones for illegal waste dumping, educate residents on recycling, and oversee cleanliness in high-density areas such as Desa Mentari, Kota Damansara, and Damansara Damai.

Meanwhile, sustainability initiatives are extending to schools.

The MBPJ School Recycling Programme, in collaboration with Fraser & Neave (F&N) and Tetra Pak Malaysia, recorded 126,707kg of recyclables collected from 30 schools between 2022 and 2024. The programme launch was attended by Petaling Jaya deputy mayor Aznan Hassan, MBPJ deputy secretary Mohd Fauzi Maarop, F&N group sustainability manager Jojo Ngo Rou Ping, and Tetra Pak Malaysia Asean sustainability director Terrynz Tan, among others.