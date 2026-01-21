JANUARY 21 — Malaysia’s decision to allow children to begin preschool at age five and give parents the option of enrolling them in Standard One at age six or seven marks a significant turning point in the nation’s education landscape.

On paper, this is a progressive and forward-looking reform, aligning Malaysia with countries that have long prioritised early childhood education.

Research consistently shows that the early years are critical for building foundational “3M” skills – Membaca (reading), Menulis (writing), and Mengira (counting) – which strongly influence how well children cope once formal schooling begins.

One clear advantage of earlier preschool entry is the opportunity for early detection and intervention.

Many learning delays, behavioural challenges, or even nutritional issues often go unnoticed by parents, not out of neglect but lack of training.

Preschool teachers, however, are equipped to spot such concerns early, allowing support to be provided before a child reaches Year One already struggling to keep up.

Internationally, Malaysia’s move is hardly radical.

Many developed education systems introduce structured early childhood education at age five or earlier.

Aligning with these practices supports educational modernisation and facilitates smoother academic exchange and comparability between Malaysian students and their peers abroad.

However, good policy design does not guarantee good outcomes.

Malaysia’s new preschool reform aims to give children a strong start in learning 3M skills – reading, writing and counting – by starting school at age five, with play-based classrooms like this set to become more common nationwide. — Unsplash pic

As with many education reforms, success will ultimately depend on execution.

The proposed timeline for full implementation is relatively short for a transformation of this scale, and the immediate challenges are logistical, financial, and systemic.

First, early childhood education must be treated as a long-term investment rather than a short-term expense.

This requires increased public spending that moves closer to international benchmarks, with particular attention to rural and underserved communities.

Without deliberate redistribution, the reform risks widening, not narrowing, existing educational disparities.

Second, there is a major infrastructure gap.

Where will this new cohort of five-year-olds learn?

Can current facilities accommodate the increased number of students, and do they provide age-appropriate classrooms equipped with safe amenities and play-based learning spaces?

Most critically, the reform hinges on human capital.

Malaysia currently faces a shortage of trained early childhood educators, and the pipeline to produce them is insufficient.

Therefore, a rapid but credible program of recruitment, professional training, and certification is non-negotiable.

Competitive salaries and clear career pathways will also be essential to attract and retain quality educators.

Without well-trained teachers, the reform will collapse at its foundation.

Beyond logistics, success also requires a cultural and pedagogical shift.

The curriculum for five-year-olds cannot simply be a watered-down version of the academic syllabus.

It must instead be a truly play-based framework, developed by early childhood experts and grounded in developmental science.

Equally challenging will be shifting parental mindsets, as many families still equate earlier schooling with faster academic achievement, a misconception that could undermine the developmental goals of early education.

Worse still, some parents may assume that earlier schooling frees them from responsibility, when in reality they continue to play a pivotal role in their children’s learning and overall well-being.

Finally, none of this can succeed without transparent and sustained funding.

Building facilities, training teachers, and developing new curricula will require billions of ringgit.

This, in turn, demands consistent policy direction and long-term governmental commitment.

Without stable financial support and continuity across administrations, the reform risks stalling midway, leaving children, teachers, and schools to bear the consequences of an unfinished transition.

In conclusion, this educational reform cannot be the Ministry of Education’s burden alone.

It must become a national endeavour, engaging educators, parents, communities, and the private sector.

If implemented with care, adequate resources, and sustained commitment, this reform could reshape a generation’s future.

If rushed or under-resourced, it risks becoming yet another well-intentioned but failed experiment.

* Andrew Woon is a senior lecturer in the Department of Management, School of Business, Monash University Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.