DECEMBER 4 — Financial scams and human trafficking have become the most dangerous criminal ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

The region is no longer dealing with petty fraud, but with a transnational industry worth close to US$100 billion (about RM412 billion) a year, fuelled by digital deception, coercion, and organised criminal networks that adapt faster than any government can respond.

The latest arrests by Thai police of Chinese nationals involved in sophisticated online scams illustrate just how embedded these networks have become.

Thailand is confronting a criminal threat that has slipped far beyond the confines of the Mekong hotspots.

Scam networks now operate in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai, using urban anonymity to mask their activities.

For years, the world assumed scams were concentrated in Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

That perception is now outdated.

Criminal syndicates have broken out of these enclaves, pushing aggressively into the wider region.

The new pattern is mobility.

When enforcement pressure rises in one area, operators simply shift to another jurisdiction.

Malaysia’s experience confirms this evolution.

What used to be scam call centres hidden in luxury condominiums have now moved into budget hotels—a deliberate shift toward lower visibility.

Syndicates rent multiple rooms, avoid all outside contact, and rely entirely on online food orders and digital payment systems.

From these makeshift command centres, they launch fraudulent investment schemes, crypto scams, love-investment traps, and impersonation attacks.

This change in modus operandi signals a new phase of criminal adaptation.

Syndicates understand that law enforcement increasingly monitors high-end residences.

Budget hotels, however, offer anonymity, constant turnover, and dispersed layouts that make tracing operators difficult.

It is a calculated effort to stay ahead of police surveillance.

Where there are financial scams, human trafficking is almost always present.

Many of the individuals running these operations are not hardened criminals but trafficked workers coerced into participating.

Some were lured with job offers; others were tricked into crossing borders; many had their passports confiscated the moment they arrived.

Scam compounds across parts of Myanmar and Cambodia have already gained international notoriety for torture, forced labour, and the trafficking of men and women from across Asia and Africa.

But even smaller operations in Thailand and Malaysia depend on coercive control.

The pattern is consistent: deception, isolation, and the threat of violence to maintain productivity.

This is why treating scams merely as financial crimes is dangerously inadequate.

Beneath the digital façade lies a brutal trafficking economy.

Victims, often in their teens or twenties, endure threats, beatings, and extortion.

Some are forced to work eighteen-hour shifts.

Others are sold from one compound to another like commodities.

If Southeast Asian governments fail to respond decisively, these criminal industries risk embedding themselves within local economies.

In certain border areas, the influx of illicit money already distorts property markets, fuels corruption, and provides employment where legitimate jobs are scarce.

Left unchecked, scams and trafficking could form the economic backbone of struggling districts—a catastrophic outcome for governance and regional stability.

Asean cannot afford such a future.

The region is facing a criminal phenomenon that transcends borders, languages, and jurisdictions.

Yet Asean’s response remains fragmented, reactive, and heavily constrained by the old doctrine of non-interference.

Criminal syndicates exploit these gaps ruthlessly.

When Malaysia tightens enforcement, they shift to Thailand.

This undated handout from Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) released on October 23, 2025 shows people, suspected of being involved in online scams, gathering during a raid on a scam centre in Phnom Penh. — AFP

When Thailand cracks down, they move to Laos or Vietnam.

The ability to operate across multiple legal systems is precisely what makes them so resilient.

What Southeast Asia needs is a coordinated regional strategy, not isolated national campaigns.

At the heart of this strategy must be a zero-tolerance Asean stance on financial scams and human trafficking.

These crimes are not soft threats.

They undermine national sovereignty, erode public trust, weaken financial systems, and destroy families.

They also tarnish Asean’s global reputation, especially when foreign media document the violence inside scam compounds.

Asean must treat this crisis as a regional security threat, comparable to drug trafficking or piracy.

The scale of the problem already demands it.

Crucially, Asean must work closely with China, whose citizens form a large proportion of scam operators and victims.

Beijing has shown willingness to cooperate, especially in Myanmar and Laos, where Chinese police have helped repatriate thousands of trafficked individuals.

This cooperation should be expanded and institutionalised.

But China cannot be the only partner.

The United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union all possess advanced cyber-forensic capabilities, financial-intelligence systems, and legal experience in dismantling global criminal networks.

Asean should actively integrate these capacities into its enforcement architecture.

A regional intelligence-sharing platform is urgently needed—one that tracks cross-border digital transactions, cryptocurrency flows, SIM-card trafficking, and the movement of suspect individuals.

Scams and trafficking rely on rapid mobility.

Law enforcement must be able to respond with the same speed.

Asean should also strengthen joint operations between national police forces.

If syndicates can move across borders within hours, so should intelligence and warrants.

Joint patrols, coordinated raids, and synchronised extradition procedures are essential to dismantle networks rather than merely arrest low-level agents.

The governments of Southeast Asia cannot allow financial scams or human trafficking to become permanent fixtures of the regional economy.

These crimes corrode institutions, distort societies, and threaten the basic safety of citizens.

They also undermine the digital future that Asean hopes to build through e-commerce, fintech, and cross-border digital trade.

The lesson from Thailand’s latest crackdown is clear: criminal networks will continue evolving unless Asean evolves faster.

Perpetual vigilance is no longer optional.

It is the price of safeguarding Southeast Asia from an illicit empire that grows stronger each time regional cooperation falters.

* Phar Kim Beng is Professor of Asean Studies, Director Institute of International and Asean Studies at the International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.