DECEMBER 4 — Many have welcomed the Anti-Bully 2025 which was introduced in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (December 1) for its first reading.

The Bill has been said, among others, as “one of the most significant child protection reforms Malaysia has seen in years”.

If passed into law, it would be a long-awaited step towards creating safer schools, workplaces, institutions of learning and public spaces.

Only the other day I read a letter from Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye to The Star that it was “timely that Malaysia introduces a comprehensive legal framework to tackle [the] growing [bullying] problem”.

Lee signed off his letter with a call to all MPs to “study the Bill thoroughly, listen to the voices of victims and stakeholders, and strengthen it further so that it truly protects every Malaysian from the scourge of bullying”.

Yet yesterday (December 3), the Bill was passed by the Dewan Rakyat by a voice vote following its second reading.

The law has been called a “landmark law” but passed within days of its introduction in the Dewan Rakyat.

That’s like in the blink of an eye.

