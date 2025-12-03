DECEMBER 3 — Now that we’ve reached the month of December, it has become increasingly clear that this was the year artificial intelligence tools moved beyond hype and into daily reality. What was once considered niche technology, used mainly by researchers or large tech firms, is now in the hands of students, junior employees, content creators, and small business owners.

This democratisation of AI is undoubtedly a good thing. However, it also marks a shift in expectations. In 2026, the question is no longer who has access to AI. The real differentiator will be who knows how to apply it meaningfully, and with purpose.

An illustration featuring the words “Artificial intelligence AI”, a miniature robot, and a toy hand taken on December 14, 2023. — Reuters pic

Andrew Ng, a globally respected AI educator and co-founder of Coursera, recently put it plainly in an interview with Business Insider: “Don’t learn to code the old way. Learn with AI.” He was not dismissing the value of coding itself, but rather drawing attention to the evolving nature of problem-solving. In a world shaped by generative AI and automation, value is no longer found solely in technical depth. Increasingly, it comes from the ability to use technology to build solutions, test ideas, and ship results.

This is where the idea of “vibe coding” begins to enter the conversation. Instead of spending months learning syntax, students and professionals today are using AI-assisted development environments such as Replit, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot to build working prototypes within days. They are not necessarily becoming software engineers in the traditional sense. Rather, they are becoming creators who understand what needs to be built and can use the available tools to make it happen.

For Gen Z, particularly those making early career decisions or entering the workforce during an uncertain economic period, this shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Traditional markers of employability—such as academic transcripts, internship certificates, and polished resumes—are still useful, but they are no longer enough. Employers are increasingly looking for real evidence of initiative, adaptability, and the ability to work with emerging technologies.

In other words, the market is beginning to reward those who can demonstrate value through action. And those actions do not always require a job title. A graduate who builds a simple AI-powered task organiser or launches a small app that solves a local problem is often far more memorable than one who merely lists certifications.

This is where many young professionals may need a mindset shift. Instead of waiting to be chosen by a recruiter, by a company, or by a system, they can choose to lead by creating. One small, well-documented project shared on LinkedIn or GitHub may open more doors than a dozen unanswered applications. It is not about going viral. It is about being visible for the right reasons.

The tools are accessible. Many of them are free or offer student licenses. The barrier to entry is lower than it has ever been. However, what separates passive users from emerging leaders is the ability to move from casual experimentation to purposeful application. AI is not magic. It still depends on context, structure, and human guidance. Those who understand this are already using it to streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and accelerate early-stage product development.

It is important to emphasise that this is not a call to become deeply technical, unless that aligns with one’s career goals. Rather, it is about becoming fluent in the language of modern problem-solving. Whether someone is in communications, healthcare, environmental planning, or education, the ability to explore, apply, and reflect on AI-enhanced work will become a baseline expectation. This is not a niche strength or advantage any more.

From my own journey building a healthcare recruitment business, I can say with confidence that the individuals who stand out are not always the ones with the most experience. They are often the ones who ask better questions, explore new tools without being told, and return with prototypes, insights, or at the very least, informed curiosity. These are the early signs of leadership in today’s environment.

So, as we close out 2025 and begin thinking about resolutions for the year ahead, I encourage young professionals to consider a shift in approach. Instead of focusing only on what to learn next, ask what you can build next. Identify one AI tool and use it to create a solution, however small, that addresses a challenge in your life, studies, or community. Share that experience. Reflect on it. Let others see not just the output, but your thinking process.

These practices compound. They build credibility, confidence, and clarity. And over time, they help establish a professional identity that stands apart from the noise.

* Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.