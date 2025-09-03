Sept 3 — You scroll through TikTok for what feels like only five minutes. Suddenly, there’s a scarf, a phone case, and a Korean skincare product in your cart — and before you know it, you’ve paid. These were items you never even considered before, but a 30-second video convinced you otherwise. If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. A 2024 Universiti Malaya study of 224 Malaysian TikTok users found that 61.2 per cent admitted to buying something immediately after watching a short video.

This is the new reality of shopping. TikTok has blurred the line between entertainment and e-commerce, creating a powerful environment where content doesn’t just capture attention — it converts attention into action. But what exactly makes TikTok videos so persuasive?

The voice that feels like a friend

Unlike traditional advertisements, TikTok videos rarely sound like sales pitches. They sound like conversations. Phrases such as “I’m not promoting this, I just really love it” or “Ladies, I never thought this would change me in five days” mimic the tone of friends giving casual advice.

Our research shows that this “relatable voice” is key. Casual, humorous, or empathetic tones significantly increase engagement and trust. In contrast, polished scripts like “Introducing the new XYZ technology…” tend to bore users.

TikTok shoppers prefer brands that sound like humans rather than corporations. The platform thrives on the language of friendship, and trust is built one relatable sentence at a time.

Seeing is believing

Humans are visual creatures. TikTok leverages this by making the shopping experience highly sensory. A portable rice cooker demonstrated in a cosy kitchen, complete with soft background music and close-up shots, doesn’t just inform viewers — it immerses them.

Around 60 per cent of purchases in our study were influenced by strong sensory cues. The more people could visualise themselves using the product, the higher the chance they would buy it. Think of the sound of coffee being poured, or the glow of a well-lit vanity mirror. These elements don’t just show products; they make products feel tangible.

Stories, not sales pitches

TikTok is built on storytelling, not slogans. A testimony like “My daughter laughed when I bought this RM10 bathmat, but now she wants one for herself” carries more weight than a polished endorsement.

Narrative-driven content works because it connects products with personal experiences. It turns ordinary items into meaningful solutions. Even the most mundane object — a mop, a water bottle, a phone stand — can become desirable when wrapped in a human story.

Tone and brand fit

But not every tone works for every brand. While a comedic skit might be perfect for a food delivery service, it can backfire when used by an airline or bank. About 30 per cent of participants in our study said they found Gen Z-style humour inappropriate when used by premium brands.

The lesson here: authenticity matters, but so does alignment. A brand’s TikTok voice must match its identity. Consumers notice when the tone feels forced or off-brand — and once trust is shaken, it’s hard to rebuild.

The pull of social presence

Do you ever feel like the person on your screen gets you? That sense is called “social presence.” It’s the psychological effect of perceiving a video creator as a genuine person rather than a marketer.

This explains why lo-fi videos — featuring human voiceovers, behind-the-scenes looks, and casual edits — often outperform glossy productions. Shoppers trust micro-influencers more than celebrities because they seem approachable and real.

Authenticity is the currency of TikTok. Once viewers suspect they’re being sold to, the spell breaks. But when they sense honesty, they’re not just watching a video — they’re taking advice from someone who feels like a peer.

Why TikTok is so irresistible

Put all these elements together — relatable voices, sensory immersion, storytelling, brand-appropriate tone, and social presence — and you get a platform that sells without looking like it’s selling. That is TikTok’s magic formula.

It explains why “TikTok made me buy it” has become both a catchphrase and a cultural phenomenon. The app taps into the psychology of trust and connection, making the act of shopping feel less like a transaction and more like a shared discovery.

What this means for Malaysians

Malaysians have embraced this blend of entertainment and commerce wholeheartedly. With high mobile penetration and a culture that values recommendations from peers, the platform fits seamlessly into daily life. TikTok has essentially become a virtual pasar malam — full of stories, voices, and sensory triggers that make buying feel natural and even joyful.

But consumers also need to remain aware. The persuasive nature of short videos means we often buy things we don’t need, swept along by trust, visuals, and urgency. That scarf or gadget may look perfect in a 30-second video, but the reality may differ.

Final thoughts

TikTok is no longer just an app for dance challenges and lip-syncs. It is reshaping the way Malaysians shop, blending friendship, storytelling, and sensory appeal into one seamless experience.

For consumers, it means being more mindful of why we buy. For brands, it means recognising that success is not about shouting the loudest, but about sounding authentic. On TikTok, trust is everything — and trust is built when businesses learn to speak like humans, not advertisements.

So the next time you find yourself saying “TikTok made me buy it”, pause for a moment. It wasn’t just the product that hooked you. It was the story, the voice, and the feeling of connection. That is the real power behind the scroll.

* Prof Dr Yusniza Kamarulzaman is a Marketing Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics at Universiti Malaya. She may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.