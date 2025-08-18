AUGUST 18 — The recent decision by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to reduce the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent marks a strategic shift in monetary policy aimed at revitalising domestic demand and supporting Malaysia’s economic recovery amid global uncertainties. This move, the first rate cut since 2023, is expected to have a ripple effect across the loan and property markets, while also stimulating broader economic activity.

Lowering the OPR directly reduces the cost of borrowing for both individuals and businesses. For households, especially those with floating-rate mortgages, this translates into lower monthly repayments. For example, a RM500,000 home loan over 30 years could see a reduction of RM70–RM75 per month. This additional disposable income can be redirected toward consumption, savings, or investment, thereby improving household financial resilience. For new borrowers, the lower interest environment enhances loan eligibility, as banks adjust their debt-service ratio calculations, making it easier for first-time homebuyers and middle-income earners to secure financing.

In the property market, the OPR cut is expected to boost buyer sentiment and stimulate demand, particularly in the residential segment. With mortgage rates declining, home ownership becomes more affordable, especially for the B40 and M40 groups living in urban areas where housing costs are disproportionately high.

The writer argues that Bank Negara Malaysia’s 25-basis-point OPR cut to 2.75 per cent is a strategic move to ease borrowing, spur property demand, and shore up Malaysia’s economic resilience amid global headwinds. — Unsplash pic

Developers may also benefit from increased sales volume, helping to clear existing inventory and revive stalled projects. While the monthly savings from the rate cut may seem modest, they can be significant when combined with other incentives such as stamp duty exemptions, targeted subsidies, and affordable housing schemes.

From a macroeconomic perspective, the rate cut serves as a preemptive measure to cushion Malaysia’s growth trajectory against external headwinds such as global trade tensions, geopolitical risks, and tariff developments. Domestic demand, which has shown signs of softening due to rising living costs and subsidy rationalisation, is expected to rebound as borrowing becomes more attractive. Businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), can access cheaper credit to expand operations, invest in technology, or manage cash flow more effectively. This, in turn, supports employment and wage growth, reinforcing consumer spending and economic momentum.

The property sector, often seen as a bellwether of economic health, stands to gain from improved financing conditions. Lower interest rates reduce the cost of capital for developers and investors, encouraging new launches and infrastructure development. Retail and commercial real estate may also benefit from increased footfall and tenant activity as consumer confidence improves. Additionally, sectors linked to property — such as construction, manufacturing, and services — could experience a positive spillover effect, further amplifying the economic impact.

BNM’s decision also aligns Malaysia with regional monetary trends, where central banks are easing rates to counter global volatility. While savers may face lower returns on fixed deposits, the overall strategy prioritises growth and financial stability.

With inflation remaining moderate and the ringgit supported by structural reforms, the rate cut provides a timely boost to Malaysia’s economic resilience.

In summary, the 25-basis-point reduction in the OPR is more than a technical adjustment — it is a targeted intervention to stimulate loans, energise the property market, and reinforce Malaysia’s economic recovery. Its success will depend on complementary fiscal measures, continued policy clarity, and sustained consumer and investor confidence.

*The author is a Research Fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected]

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.