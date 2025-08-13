AUGUST 13 — Every time I speak English in public, I feel eyes on me. Some admire. Some judge. Some smile. Others sneer.

When I speak it fluently, confidently, without fumbling, the assumption often follows: “She must think she’s more Western than Malaysian.”

As a language lecturer with over 15 years of experience and a TikTok content creator under the name Awin Rzk, I often teach my followers how to speak English with a British flair, for fun, for style, for confidence.

But some netizens are quick to attack. ‘Lupa daratan’, they say. ‘Tak hargai Bahasa Melayu’.

What they fail to see is that I am not promoting arrogance, nor am I dismissing our national language. I am sharing knowledge. I am educating. I am empowering.

My content, both online and in the classroom, is born from love. Love for my students, my country, and the belief that Malaysians deserve to be articulate in any room they walk into, whether at home or abroad.

That assumption, though quietly harboured, is far too common in our society. And this Merdeka, I feel compelled to speak. Not just as a content creator. Not just as a lecturer. But as a proud ‘anak Malaysia’.

We are not Westernised for speaking English. We are globalised. And we are free.

Independence was never just about driving out foreign powers. It was about reclaiming our right to choose.

The right to chart our own path. The right to learn any language, access any knowledge, and express ourselves without fear or shame.

So why, after all these years of nationhood, are we still policing how Malaysians speak? Why is fluency in English still met with suspicion, as if it is a sign of betrayal?

I do not teach English because I want Malaysians to abandon their roots. I teach it because I want them to rise. I want them to speak at international forums, to publish in global journals, to lead in multinational companies. I want them to sit at the world’s table, not quietly in the corner, but with presence, poise, and power.

Our students are brilliant. But I have seen too many of them shrink during job interviews or international conferences. Not because they lacked intelligence, but because they lacked confidence in their English.

And sometimes, it is not even their fault. It is ours. We made them believe that being too fluent was showing off.

That choosing English meant forgetting where they came from. We told them to be proud of being Malaysian, but only if they spoke a certain way.

Let me be clear. Bahasa Melayu is our national language, and it is sacred. It holds our soul and our history.

But loving one language does not mean we must reject another. Speaking English does not dilute your patriotism. It expands your ability to be heard.

We are a nation born of many cultures. We speak Malay, Chinese dialects, Tamil, Iban, Kadazan, English, and more. That is not a weakness.

In fact, it reflects the very essence of who we are. It shows how truly Malaysian we are diverse, adaptable, and united in our differences.

This Merdeka, I raise the Jalur Gemilang as I do every year. I sing Negaraku with my hand on my heart. And I continue teaching English with purpose.

Not to Westernise my students, but to equip them with the tools to thrive beyond borders while staying rooted in who they are.

That is what it means to be truly Merdeka. To speak without shame. To learn without limits. To grow without fear of being misunderstood.

So no, I am not Westernised. I am Malaysian. I am a language lecturer with years of experience and a digital educator who teaches out of love for this country.

I believe our young Malaysians should never feel they have to choose between fluency and patriotism. Let them speak with confidence. Let them dream in many languages. Let them rise in every room they enter.

Because the world is listening. And it is time Malaysia speaks clearly, proudly, and without shame.