AUG 5 — The Straits Times recently reported that a man in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniform was caught allegedly vaping on a public bus, prompting investigations by both military and civilian authorities.

This happened in Singapore, a country known for strict laws and firm enforcement. Yet even someone in uniform was willing to break the rules.

If such defiance can happen in a tightly regulated environment like Singapore, what more in Malaysia, where enforcement is often inconsistent and black-market activity is already widespread? This should serve as a wake-up call: a blanket vape ban may backfire.

I write this not as a scientist or policymaker, but as a concerned Malaysian who wants to see practical solutions that truly improve public health.

Like many others, I’ve been following the recent news about a potential nationwide ban on vapes and e-cigarettes.

While I understand the concerns, especially about youth vaping and illegal products, I believe a full ban is not the answer. In fact, it may make things worse.

Many smokers want to quit, but find it incredibly difficult. That’s where properly regulated vape products can help. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Let’s be honest. Smoking remains one of the biggest health issues in Malaysia. Every year, thousands of Malaysians die from diseases caused by cigarettes.

Many smokers want to quit, but find it incredibly difficult. That’s where properly regulated vape products can help.

They are not risk-free, but studies have shown they are significantly less harmful than cigarettes because they don’t involve combustion or tobacco smoke.

If the government bans these products completely, it doesn’t mean people will stop using them. Instead, it will drive consumers to the black market.

Unregulated sellers will continue to operate under the radar, offering low-quality or even drug-laced products with no oversight.

Just look at the headlines: the real problem lies with illicit, unregulated products, not the legal, registered ones.

If we’re serious about protecting our children, then enforcement not prohibition should be the priority.

Let's learn from Singapore's missteps. We should go after illegal retailers, strengthen age-verification laws, and ensure that products in the market meet strict safety standards.

We already have the legal framework to do that through the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852). The question is: why aren’t we enforcing it more effectively?

A total ban would also send the wrong message to adult smokers. We would be telling them that all nicotine products are equally harmful, even though science clearly shows that’s not true.

By ignoring the difference between combustible cigarettes and smoke-free alternatives, we’re missing a major opportunity to reduce the national burden of smoking-related diseases.

Here’s an analogy to consider: banning vapes because they can be abused is like banning knives because they can cause harm.

Knives, when misused, are dangerous. But when used correctly, they are essential tools in every household and kitchen.

The same applies to vapes. If regulated properly, they can be a powerful tool for better public health — helping smokers transition away from far more harmful cigarettes. The answer isn’t to throw the knife away — it’s to teach people how to use it safely and responsibly.

We should also consider the people who will be directly affected by this ban. Thousands of small business owners, many of them Bumiputera and youth entrepreneurs, have invested in vape shops and legitimate distribution channels.

They followed the rules and registered with the authorities. Now, their livelihoods are on the line. How is that fair?

And let’s not forget the economics involved. Banning legal vape products won’t stop demand, but instead shift demand to the black market, where no taxes are paid and no safety standards are enforced.

Malaysia already loses billions each year due to the illicit cigarette trade. Are we about to repeat that mistake with vapes?

There is another way. Countries like the UK, Japan and New Zealand have taken a harm reduction approach. They still discourage youth use and regulate marketing strictly — but they also recognise that giving adult smokers access to less harmful alternatives can lead to real public health gains.

Malaysia can do the same. Let’s focus on educating the public, enforcing existing laws, and ensuring products are safe and accessible only to adults. Let’s treat the root of the problem, not just the symptoms.

We all want a healthier Malaysia. But we must be realistic about what works and what doesn’t. A blanket ban may sound decisive but in practice, it will only push the problem underground, punish responsible users and businesses, and deny smokers a better alternative.

