JUNE 28 — Agriculture, though taking a back seat to manufacturing, remains a significant contributor to the economy.

Agriculture contributes more than just food for the world. Much of the world’s demand for raw materials look to agriculture for supply.

In Malaysia, natural rubber has been the key raw material for tyres. As the world continues embracing netzero to mitigate climate change, renewable materials from agriculture are preferred.

The oil palm, now dominating the global supply of edible oil, is increasingly supplying the world with renewable oleochemicals.

Much of the petrochemical-based detergents have been replaced by the more environmentally-friendly oleochemicals. Now attention is also paid to the economic potential of oil palm biomass.

Though renewable in nature, agriculture is not spared from a share of the environmental challenges. The overuse of chemical fertilisers is one concern. The other relates to the handling of wastes from agriculture.

New technologies in agriculture are evolving. Precision agriculture is one. Nanotechnology has stirred up much interest thanks to its potential to ramp up agricultural productivity.

Interest in carbon dot technology, for example, has created new possibilities. Carbon dots (CDs) are a class of carbon-based nanoparticles, typically less than 10 nanometers in size, known for their fluorescent properties, biocompatibility, and eco-friendly nature.

They are sometimes referred to as carbon quantum dots due to their quantum-scale effects.

Carbon dots have some key features. Fluorescence is one. CDs can absorb light and emit it in different colours. This property makes them valuable in imaging, sensing, and optoelectronics.

Their biocompatibility renders CDs non-toxic and safe for biological systems, unlike many traditional nanoparticles.

Next is what is termed as surface functionalisation. Their surface can be easily modified with various chemical groups, allowing them to carry other molecules like drugs, nutrients, or pesticides.

CDs can be synthesised from organic waste materials such as fruit peels, agricultural byproducts (e.g., oil palm biomass), and sugars, making the process sustainable and cost-effective. They can be synthesised through top-down and bottom-up methods.

Top-down involves breaking down larger carbon structures (e.g., graphite, carbon soot). Whilst bottom-up involves carbonising small organic molecules or biomass under heat or pressure.

These methods produce tiny, highly stable carbon nanoparticles with useful optical and chemical properties. Apart from agriculture, CDs are also being explored in biomedical imaging and drug delivery, environmental sensors, photocatalysis and energy (e.g., solar cells), and even LEDs and display technologies.

It is a cutting-edge nanotechnology focused on producing ultra-small, fluorescent, carbon-based nanoparticles that are safe, sustainable, and versatile.

Its applications are vast, ranging from precision agriculture to advanced healthcare and it’s especially promising in creating green solutions for a more sustainable future.

Carbon dot technology is an exciting frontier in nanotechnology, and its potential in agriculture is gaining increasing attention.

Studies have shown that carbon dots can stimulate plant growth by promoting photosynthesis and nutrient uptake.

CDs can act as light converters, absorbing UV and blue light and re-emitting it in red regions—optimal for photosynthesis.

CDs may also facilitate more efficient transport and assimilation of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. The impact is seen in improved biomass, chlorophyll content, and overall plant productivity.

CDs can serve as carriers for the controlled release of nutrients or micronutrients.

Their high surface area and functional groups enable binding to fertilizers or growth regulators.

Benefits include reduced fertilizer loss through leaching or volatilization. Also site-specific and time-controlled nutrient release.

CDs can be functionalised with antimicrobial agents or pesticides for targeted delivery. The intrinsic antimicrobial activity of some CDs can help combat bacterial or fungal pathogens.

The positive outcome includes reduced chemical usage and lower environmental toxicity. Not to mention potential resistance management due to targeted action.

Use in soil health monitoring and remediation has been shown. CDs exhibit strong fluorescence, making them suitable for real-time monitoring of soil pH, moisture, or heavy metal contamination.

On remediation CDs can help in adsorbing or breaking down pollutants in soil. CDs can be synthesised from agricultural waste (e.g., coconut husk, rice husk, or palm biomass), supporting circular economy principles. Their use can help reduce dependence on synthetic agrochemicals.

There are challenges. Future directions are shaped by toxicological studies where long-term environmental and ecological effects are still under-researched.

Their economical large-scale synthesis and integration into farming systems need optimisation. Regulatory frameworks which involve guidelines for nanomaterials in agriculture are still developing in many countries.

Carbon dot technology undoubtedly offers a promising, eco-friendly, and multifunctional platform to revolutionise modern agriculture, from improving crop productivity to enabling precision farming and sustainability.

As research progresses, it could become a key enabler in smart and sustainable agri-tech solutions. Good to know that Malaysia is actively funding research in carbon dots.

*Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an associate fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

