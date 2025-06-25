JUNE 25 — For most people, animal health only brings veterinarians to mind, in their role as animal doctors who treat our pets when they’re sick. But what about bioveterinary sciences? To shed some light on this convergence of veterinary medicine and animal sciences, Prof Dr Malaika Watanabe, Dean, School of Veterinary Medicine at IMU University, explains that studies in this field is a gateway to many professions.

“The health and welfare of humans and animals are intertwined in many ways. Pets offer us companionship, livestock help to provide sustenance, and biodiversity protects entire ecosystems,” said Prof Watanabe. “Quite simply, we need them, and we need to know how to care for them properly – even livestock that are destined for the slaughterhouse deserve to exist with as little suffering as possible. That’s where bioveterinary science comes in.”

What’s the point of bioveterinary science?

While well-established in many parts of the world, it is relatively new as a field of study in Malaysia and few universities offer this course of study, which involves a combination of medical knowledge such as anatomy, physiology, microbiology and pathology, as well as animal care and management. Students pursuing bioveterinary science also have the opportunity to learn basic clinical skills such as restraint, handling and nursing care.

Broadly speaking, it focuses on key species namely dogs, cats, horses, cows, goats/sheep, poultry and pigs, which are primarily companion animals and livestock. Graduates in bioveterinary science may choose to continue their education and pursue professional qualifications as veterinarians – of which there are only approximately 3000 in Malaysia while the current demand requires at least 6,000– or seek opportunities in various animal-related fields, from livestock care and veterinary assistants to research and farm management.

At its core, bioveterinary science supports the ethical and responsible treatment of animals. This also serves to protect public health by maintaining levels of hygiene and other standards that reduce environmental contamination and help prevent zoonotic diseases that can infect humans, explained Prof Watanabe.

The scope of bioveterinary sciences, therefore, is much wider than most people are aware and offers a career pathway that may not be commonly considered.

Bioveterinary science supports the ethical and responsible treatment of animals. — Picture courtesy of IMU University

The bigger picture

All life is intertwined, hence animal health and welfare is not just of concern to animal lovers.

Much of the world continues to rely heavily on animals and animal-based products – global meat production has more than tripled over the past 50 years while the emotional connection humans have with companion animals contributes to a booming pet industry, which was valued at over USD246 billion worldwide in 2023 and projected to surpass USD427 billion by 2032.

This growth is also reflected locally, with over 50% of Malaysians owning pets and contributing to a 25% growth in 2022 in the pet care sector that encompasses pet care services, sales of pets and veterinary services.

“When you work to ensure animal health, you are also working to ensure environmental health and, by extension, ensuring human health as well. Let me give you an example: I’m a small animal clinician, and when I talk to owners, I always emphasise that owners have the responsibility to deworm their dogs and cats – this is because infected animals can shed parasitic eggs in the environment. This can put humans at risk, especially children in playgrounds, who could get infected and become seriously ill. So being a responsible pet owner and being responsible for the health and wellbeing of your fellow human beings is a complete circle,” said Prof Watanabe.

In another example, livestock management that prioritises animal health reduces the risk of disease and culling. Managing livestock efficiently and ethically is essential for food security, which is critical in many countries, so it is important to make it as sustainable as possible. In addition, keeping animals healthy also helps prevent unnecessary or indiscriminate use of antibiotics, which can have repercussions on humans, she explained further.

Raising the bar on animal health and wellness

“Respect for this mutual wellness needs to be instilled from a young age so that we can work towards better standards for how animals are treated. Mindsets take a long time to change, and it all boils down to education and awareness, from families to schools and society at large so that we have compassion for all living things,” said Prof Watanabe.

“Working with animals, especially when you are working to ensure their health and wellness, can be gruelling. Even as students, you will be exposed to veterinary clinics, poultry farms, horse stables, and various other environments that might not seem pleasant – it’s not just about playing with cute little pets! It’s important to understand the reality of the situation. However, passion and genuine compassion for animals will help sustain you.”

This can take you down many paths, she explained, and may lead you to discover your true calling, be it as a beloved neighbourhood veterinarian or a successful livestock manager, to more specialised pursuits such as conservation and zoology, in the footsteps of iconic conservationists like Jane Goodall and Steve Irwin did, by becoming outspoken advocates for animals, each in their own unique way.

*Prof Dr Malaika Watanabe is the Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine at IMU University.

