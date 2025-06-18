JUNE 18 — Each year, thousands of students across Malaysia receive their UPU placement results—marking a milestone that is often met with a complex mix of emotions.

For some, there is excitement and relief. For others, there is confusion, doubt, or even quiet disappointment.

What makes this period particularly difficult is the pressure to feel certain—about one’s course, one’s future, and one’s direction in life.

As a lecturer working with foundation students, I often hear the same concern voiced in different ways. “Miss, I don’t know what to choose for my degree. I’m scared I’ll make the wrong choice.”

This hesitation doesn’t usually appear in formal academic discussions. It slips out during quiet moments—during consultation, or in passing—when students finally feel safe enough to speak honestly.

These fears are deeply valid. Behind every university offer lies the weight of expectations: to choose something practical, respectable, fulfilling; to make decisions that won’t disappoint loved ones; to prove oneself ready for adulthood.

In reality, very few students at this stage of life feel completely ready. Many are navigating unfamiliar territory, unsure of what they truly enjoy or whether a particular path will lead to long-term success.

I understand this uncertainty well because I have lived it. There was a time when I, too, had to choose a degree without being fully sure of what I wanted.

I made my decision cautiously, doubting whether it was the right fit. But over time, I grew into it. I found meaning even in the parts I hadn’t initially chosen with enthusiasm.

That experience taught me a crucial lesson: growth often begins where certainty ends.

There is a widely held belief that students should pursue their “true passion”—a course that aligns perfectly with interest, future job prospects, and personal fulfilment.

But that ideal, while inspiring, can also be misleading. Even those who enter their first-choice programmes may encounter challenges that shake their confidence.

Passion alone does not insulate anyone from difficulty. It simply gives us something to hold on to when the learning gets hard.

Rather than asking “Is this the perfect course?”, perhaps a better question is: Am I willing to grow through this, even when it gets difficult?

A course need not be perfect for it to be meaningful. Sometimes, what initially feels like a detour leads to discovery—of new skills, fresh interests, or untapped parts of ourselves.

It is okay to not feeling sure where you are heading. — Picture by Freddie Marriage/Unsplash

It is also important to remember that our educational path does not rigidly determine our life trajectory.

Many individuals today find themselves working in careers far removed from what they studied.

The professional world is changing quickly—skills evolve, industries shift, and interdisciplinary roles continue to emerge. What matters is not just the field you enter, but the mindset you bring to it.

To students currently facing doubt or second-guessing their UPU placement: know that it is entirely normal to feel this way.

Confusion is not a sign of failure; it is a sign that you care about your future. Some people discover what they love at 18, others at 28. There is no standard timeline for clarity.

Even if the course you are pursuing now wasn’t your first choice, it still holds value.

You may come to enjoy it. You may learn things that surprise you. And if, down the line, you choose to pivot, that does not mean the time was wasted. It means you grew enough to understand yourself better.

As someone still relatively new in academia, I continue to learn and adapt every day. I do not have all the answers.

But I have come to believe this: we do not need complete certainty in order to take the next step.

We simply need to trust that the version of ourselves making the decision is doing the best it can with what it knows now.

Let go of the pressure to be sure.

Start where you are.

And allow yourself the grace to grow.

* Nor Syadza Zamani is the Chemistry Lecturer at the Centre for Foundation Studies in Science (PASUM), Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

