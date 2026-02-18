KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — A total of 85 per cent of tuberculosis (TB) cases reported in the country involve Malaysians, and only 15 per cent involve foreigners, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the perception linking the spread of TB to the influx of foreigners is not accurate based on the Health Ministry’s data, which shows the total number of cases involving Malaysians is currently higher.

“This means the risk of transmission within our community is real and should not be taken lightly,” he posted on Facebook today.

He said TB is not a new phenomenon in the public health landscape, having long existed and remains an endemic disease that requires serious attention from all parties.

TB is not merely a clinical issue but is also a disease closely linked to socio-economic factors, such as crowded living conditions and malnutrition.

“The Mycobacterium Tuberculosis germ is very stubborn, but the good news is that it can be prevented, treated and fully cured if detected early, and patients adhere to the antibiotic treatment regimen for at least six months,” he said.

As such, Dzulkefly urged the public to be aware of the symptoms, such as cough lasting more than two weeks, fever or night sweats, and weight loss, and to seek immediate treatment at clinics.

He also advised the public not to shun TB patients, while stressing that emotional support from family and the community is the key to ensuring patients complete their treatment.

As a preventive measure, parents are urged to ensure their children receive the Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) immunisation, practise a healthy lifestyle and ensure good home ventilation.

“The ministry is committed to empowering active detection strategies and collaboration with various agencies through the whole-of-government approach to end the tuberculosis endemic in Malaysia. Together, let’s protect our families and communities,” he said. — Bernama