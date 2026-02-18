BACHOK, Feb 18 — The body of one of the two men reported missing at Pantai Kandis here yesterday was found washed ashore by members of the public about three kilometres from the incident location this afternoon.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the body of 32-year-old Ahmad Badrul Naim Ab Wahab, who is also a firefighter in Penang, was found at about 12.15pm.

“His 21-year-old brother, Ahmad Nuruddin Ab Wahab, is still missing, and the search and rescue (SAR) operation is still ongoing, with the search radius extended up to 10 kilometres (km) along the coastline.

“The operation, which began yesterday, involved various agencies, including the police, fire department, the Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA),” he told reporters at Pantai Kandis here today.

In the 5.30pm incident yesterday, the two brothers were believed to have gone to the beach for a picnic with20 other family members from Pasir Puteh. — Bernama