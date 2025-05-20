May 20 — Every year on May 21, the world pauses for a quiet, fragrant moment to honour a humble but mighty leaf—tea. Whether it is steeped in ancient tradition, poured ceremoniously, or sipped casually at a café, tea holds a sacred space in countless cultures. International Tea Day is more than a calendar nod to your favourite brew; it is a celebration of global unity, sustainability, and the shared joy of slowing down for a cup of hot drink.

From ancient roots to modern rituals

The tea’s origin story is as rich and complex as its many blends. Legend whispers that in 2737 BC, Chinese Emperor Shen Nong discovered tea when leaves from a nearby bush drifted into his boiling water. That accidental infusion began a worldwide love affair, stretching from imperial courts to bustling bazaars, British drawing rooms to Moroccan souks.

Today, tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water, binding people across continents. In China, tea ceremonies reflect harmony and respect. In India, steaming cups of masala chai are the heartbeat of morning commutes. Japan’s matcha rituals are meditative masterpieces. Meanwhile, in England, “a spot of tea” remains the cure for everything from rainy weather to heartbreak.

Teh tarik is seen in a biryani shop in Brickfields May 6, 2016. — File picture by Choo Choy May

A toast to the farmers behind the leaves

Behind every cup of tea lies a story—not just of flavour, but of the people whose hands pluck, process, and package the leaves. International Tea Day, established by the United Nations, highlights the millions of small-scale farmers who form the backbone of the global tea industry. Many of them work in regions where climate change and economic hardship threaten their livelihoods.

This day raises awareness of fair trade, ethical sourcing, and sustainable practices. It serves as a reminder that the tea industry, like any global network, is woven with lives and labour—and that your daily cup of tea can contribute to positive change.

Brewing Bonds: Tea as a universal language

There is magic in the way tea fosters connection. You might not speak the same language, follow the same traditions, or share the same beliefs, but offering someone tea dissolves barriers. It softens conversation and sparks smiles. In that moment, you are not merely drinking leaves steeped in water—you are taking part in an ancient, universal ritual of hospitality and peace.

In a world often divided, the gentle steam rising from a teacup becomes a symbol of shared humanity.

Celebrate your way

So how should you honour International Tea Day? Brew your favourite blend—be it bold Assam, floral oolong, calming chamomile, or quirky bubble tea. Host a tea party, visit a local tea house, or explore a new variety. Share stories over a pot with your loved ones.

And perhaps, spare a moment to appreciate the journey your tea took—from leaf to your cup. Because tea, after all, is not just a drink. It is a culture. A comfort. A conversation. A quiet revolution in a porcelain cup.

Here’s a toast to tea—steeped in history, sweetened with purpose, and always best when it’s shared.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.