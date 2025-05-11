MAY 11 — Mother’s Day arrives each year like a gentle whisper from spring – soft, fragrant and full of love. It is a day that blooms with more than just flowers; it bursts with gratitude, laughter and the warmth of countless childhood memories. It is a day in a year when the world seems to pause and say, “Thank you, Mum,” with a bouquet in hand and love in the heart.

From breakfast in bed to handmade cards glittered with glue and heartfelt scrawls, Mother’s Day is not about perfection — it is about presence. It is about little hands trying to crack eggs into a frying pan, dads sneaking to the store at dawn to buy chocolates and children hiding gifts behind their backs with excitement bubbling in their eyes.

But behind the gifts and greetings, there is something deeper. A mother is a keeper of secrets, a healer of wounds – both visible and invisible ones. She is the voice that reads bedtime stories, the arms that offer the safest embrace and the heart that breaks silently every time her child cries. She is love in its purest, fiercest form.

This Mother’s Day, let us go beyond roses and ribbons. Let us give her time — something she gives away so freely and rarely takes for herself. Let us give her listening ears, open arms and grateful hearts. Let us sit beside her, not just for dinner, but for stories — the ones we have heard a hundred times and still wish to hear again.

If your mother is near, hold her hand. If she is far, call her and tell her the little things. If she is gone, raise your hands in du’a and remember her voice, her smile and all the ways she loved you even when you did not know how to love yourself.

Because Mother’s Day is more than a celebration — it is a tribute to the women who raised us, shaped us and stood silently behind us while we found our way. It is a day to remind the world that behind every great person, there is a mother who believed first.

Happy Mother’s Day to every mama, mum, mummy and mother. You are the story, the strength and the soul of the home.

* Safra Liyana Sukiman is a senior lecturer at the Centre for Language Studies in Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.