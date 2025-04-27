APRIL 27 — Bill O’Reilly’s latest video rant, in which he claimed that Malaysians have “no money” and confused the country with Indonesia, wasn’t just factually flawed. It was a textbook example of how ignorance, when paired with a large platform, can distort global perceptions.

Some may dismiss his outburst as just another viral moment. But as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben would say — with great power comes great responsibility. If you’re going to swing into global commentary, the least you can do is stick to the facts.

Cost of Living: Where the Ringgit Stretches Further

If we go by O’Reilly’s logic — that a country’s wealth can be judged by how “affordable” things seem from an American lens — he should have checked the data.

According to OECD and World Bank estimates, the average monthly cost of living for a single person in the US is between US$1,100 (RM 4,811) and US$1,200, excluding rent. In Malaysia, that same basket of essentials — groceries, transport, utilities, and meals — costs about US$500 to US$550 (or RM2,300). That’s less than half.

In other words, a Malaysian earning a modest income can cover daily essentials at a level that would require more than double the budget in the United States. It’s not just cheaper — it’s a fundamentally different cost structure shaped by local realities, subsidies, and spending habits.

Rent? A one-bedroom apartment in the US typically runs around US$1,500 a month. In Kuala Lumpur or Johor Bahru, you’d pay roughly US$350. A loaf of bread in Malaysia costs around US$1.70, compared to US$3.50 in the US A meal at a mid-range restaurant in Malaysia might cost US$6 or US$7, not US$25.

So, can Malaysians afford to eat? Absolutely — and in ways many middle-class Americans might envy.

Malaysia isn’t some budget version of the West. It’s a self-sustaining economy with its own pricing structures, cultural norms, and social protections (including free public healthcare, by the way). Suggesting that the absence of American-style “take-out” signals deprivation isn’t just inaccurate, it’s wildly out of touch.

Even these cost comparisons don’t tell the full story.

Economists use Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) to assess how far income stretches in different countries. According to the World Bank, in 2023, Malaysia’s GDP per capita, adjusted for PPP, was approximately US$35,360, while the United States’ figure stood at about US$85,370.

Had O’Reilly taken just a moment to check, he would have seen that Malaysia is globally recognized for its leadership in Islamic economics and finance, halal industry development, and strategic sectors such as energy transition, renewable technologies like solar, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. — Screengrab of YouTube video

This means Malaysians enjoy over 40 per cent of the purchasing power of the average American, while benefiting from a significantly lower cost of living.

Granted, middle-income Malaysians may still feel the pinch, but many are able to manage their expenses and maintain a decent quality of life.

Misrepresentation isn’t harmless, it distorts understanding

O’Reilly’s economic blunders were bad enough. But his confusion between Malaysia and Indonesia was even more telling. These are two sovereign nations with distinct political systems, languages, and economic trajectories. Reducing them to the same place is not a slip — it’s a serious failure to respect national identities.

To conflate them is more than careless. It reflects a dismissive view that treats non-Western countries as interchangeable. This mindset doesn’t just ignore facts, it perpetuates the kind of lazy stereotyping that has long distorted global understanding.

Had O’Reilly taken just a moment to check, he would have seen that Malaysia is globally recognized for its leadership in Islamic economics and finance, halal industry development, and strategic sectors such as energy transition, renewable technologies like solar, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. These are not signs of a country in crisis; they reflect forward-looking national planning.

And then there was his remark about the supposed lack of “Chinese take-out.” That wasn’t just wrong, it was culturally tone-deaf. Chinese cuisine is a daily staple in Malaysia, available everywhere from roadside hawker stalls and kopitiams to high-end restaurants and family-run food courts.

What O’Reilly failed to grasp is that “take-out,” as understood in the US — boxed meals from Chinese-American chain restaurants — doesn’t define how food is experienced elsewhere.

In Malaysia, takeaway culture is vibrant but shaped by local tastes and formats. It’s not unusual for people to pick up char kuey teow, roti canai, or wantan mee in plastic bags or containers. The absence of fortune cookies and folded cartons doesn’t mean there’s no food — it means the food culture is richer, more local, and a lot less packaged.

Commentary comes with responsibility, facts aren’t optional

There’s nothing wrong with having strong views. But when those views are based on flawed assumptions and shared with a global audience, they do more than mislead. They influence how countries and people are perceived.

Malaysia has its challenges, just like any country. But it is not in crisis. It is investing in high-value sectors, strengthening its workforce, and focusing on long-term sustainability. National strategies like Ekonomi Madani and the 12th Malaysia Plan are not just talk. They drive reforms in energy transition, digitalization, and social inclusion.

When commentators like O’Reilly distort that reality, the damage goes beyond offence. It misleads audiences who depend on public voices for understanding. And that matters, because perception affects investment, diplomacy, and trust.

So, dear Mr. O’Reilly, if you’re going to talk about Malaysia, try facts instead of fiction. Because while you were busy ranting, we were busy building.

And no, we’re not out of money — just out of patience for lazy commentary.

*Dr Mohd Zaidi Md Zabri is an Interim Director at the Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation in Islamic Economics (i-Rise), ISRA Institute, INCEIF University.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.