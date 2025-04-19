APRIL 19 —On World Heritage Day, observed annually on 18th of April, the world pauses as we are not just to admire ancient ruins and majestic landmarks, but to reflect on the essence of heritage itself. It is a day of celebration, remembrance, and rediscovery. Across continents and cultures, people gather to honour the stories carved into stone walls, the traditions whispered through generations, and the spirit that continues to bind the past with the present.

In Malaysia, we are fortunate custodians of not one, but five Unesco World Heritage Sites, each bearing testimony to our nation’s rich and diverse cultural fabric. From the historic cities of George Town and Melaka, whose streets echo with centuries of trade and multicultural exchange, to the archaeological marvels of the mysterious Lenggong Valley and Niah National Park’s Caves Complex, and the breathtaking natural beauty of Gunung Mulu and Kinabalu Parks — these sites are more than tourist attractions. They are living chronicles of who we were, who we are, and who we aspire to be.

But amid the global recognition and the festive crowds, one could easily forget to ask a simple yet profound question: What does heritage mean to us? We sometimes overlook the heart of the matter: heritage isn’t just about places; it’s about people. It’s not only about what the world celebrates, but what we, in our quietest, most personal moments, hold dear.

Raya at a kampung house. — Picture courtesy of Zuraini Md Ali and Nor Hayati Hussain

Heritage in the humble moments

This year, the answer found us in the most unexpected way — during a heartfelt journey home for Hari Raya, a celebration that beautifully stretches across the entire month of Syawal. As the city lights slowly disappeared in the rearview mirror and we made our way toward the warm, familiar embrace of our kampung, a deeper kind of heritage quietly began to unfold.

It wasn’t found in stone carvings or ancient scrolls. It wasn’t displayed behind glass or written in guidebooks, but in the crisp scent of lemang being grilled, the delicious ketupat and rendang being served, the rhythmic sound of takbir that breaks the silence, the sparkle of bunga api lighting up village skies and the heartfelt laughter that echoes as families reunited under one roof. It was in the way our elders’ told stories from the past — tales of hardship, resilience, love, and faith — as we sat cross-legged on woven mats, enveloped by memories stitched into the very walls of our childhood homes.

This, too, is heritage. It is the intangible inheritance that no plaque or preservation law can fully protect — yet it lives on in gestures, recipes, languages, prayers, and unspoken customs. It is deeply personal, passed on not through museums, but through moments.

A legacy worth preserving

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) once said: “When a person dies, his deeds come to an end except for three: Sadaqah Jariyah (a continuous charity), knowledge from which benefit is gained, or a righteous child who prays for him.” (Sahih Muslim, 1631)

This hadith speaks directly to the heart of heritage. It reminds us that what we leave behind — be it charitable deeds, useful knowledge, or nurtured values — becomes our living legacy. This timeless wisdom reminds us that true legacy is not carved in stone but cultivated in the hearts and actions of those we leave behind. It is the knowledge we share, the values we instil, the love we spread — all of which continue to ripple through time long after we are gone.

And so, preserving heritage is not merely about restoring buildings or cataloguing artifacts; it is about nurturing traditions, sharing stories, and instilling pride in the generations to come.

As the world celebrates World Heritage Day, let us not limit our gaze to only the grand or the globally recognised. Let us look inward — to the home we return to each festive season, the language we speak with our elders, the lullabies sung to our children. Let us appreciate the everyday expressions of heritage that define who we are as Malaysians, as members of a family, as inheritors of something greater than ourselves.

Whether you walk the ancient streets of Melaka or stand quietly in your grandmother’s kitchen watching her cook with a recipe older than your birth, you are stepping into heritage. You are part of the story. You are not just observing history; you are continuing it.

So, this World Heritage Day, celebrate not only what the world has deemed worthy of preservation — but what has been inscribed in your heart. Because in the end, heritage is not only about what we conserve.

It is about what we live, what we love, and what we pass on.

*Zuraini Md Ali, Associate Professor, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur & Registered Conservator with the National Heritage Department, Malaysia. Datin Nor Hayati Hussain, Assistant Professor, School of Architecture, Faculty of Built Environment. Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) & an active graduate member of Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia.

