APRIL 13 — In today’s fast-moving digital age, “Artificial Intelligence” or AI is no longer just a buzzword among scientists or tech experts. It’s already embedded in our daily lives — from the voice assistants on our phones to the recommendations we get when shopping online eg. hotel reservation. But what exactly is AI, and why should every Malaysian, regardless of age or background, understand and embrace it?

This article is a guide to understanding what AI is, how it works, the types of AI that exist (including exciting new tools like Generative AI), and what Malaysia can do to become a future-ready, AI-Ready Nation.

What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

AI refers to a machine or software’s ability to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence — like understanding speech, recognising images, solving problems, or making decisions.

To break it down simply:

Artificial Intelligence is the umbrella term for machines doing smart tasks.

Machine Learning (ML) is a branch of AI where machines learn from data.

Deep Learning (DL) is a powerful form of ML that uses layered neural networks, often found in facial recognition and voice assistants like Siri.

Why Malaysians must care about AI

We are living through the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and AI is at its core — transforming how we live, work, and interact. From healthcare and education to agriculture, finance, and manufacturing, AI is already reshaping Malaysia’s economic landscape.

But AI isn’t just about robots or automation. It’s about productivity, innovation, and smarter decision-making.

AI is Malaysia’s golden opportunity to:

Boost global competitiveness

Solve real-world problems

Enhance public services

Create high-value jobs

Raise our standard of living

The key is not if we should adopt AI, but how we can do so ethically, inclusively, and strategically.

A quick history of AI

1950s: Alan Turing proposes the “Turing Test” to evaluate machine intelligence.

1997: IBM’s Deep Blue beats world chess champion Garry Kasparov.

2011: IBM Watson wins Jeopardy!, showcasing language processing power.

2016: Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo defeats a world Go champion — an unthinkable feat due to the game’s complexity.

Today, AI powers everything from ChatGPT and Deepseek to Netflix recommendations and medical diagnostics.

The key is not if we should adopt AI, but how we can do so ethically, inclusively, and strategically. — AFP pic

The 4 types of AI you should know

1. Narrow AI (Weak AI)

Does one thing really well (e.g. voice assistants, spam filters).

Status: Already here.

2. General AI (Strong AI/AGI)

Can perform any intellectual task a human can.

Can reason, learn, adapt, and even be self-aware.

Status: Not yet developed, but in research.

3. Generative AI

Creates content like text, images, music, and videos.

Examples: ChatGPT (text), Deepseek (text), KlingAI (video), Huawei Cloud AI music.

Status: Widely available and rapidly improving.

Note: Generative AI is still a form of Narrow AI — it’s powerful but not self-aware or general-purpose.

4. Superintelligent AI (theoretical)

AI that surpasses human intelligence in all aspects.

Status: Hypothetical and decades away — if ever.

How AI works: The basics

AI systems depend heavily on data:

1. Collect Data — From users, devices, sensors, etc.

2. Train Models — Using algorithms to find patterns and make decisions.

3. Algorithms include:

Supervised Learning (with labelled data)

Unsupervised Learning (without labels)

Reinforcement Learning (learning from trial and error)

4. Improve — AI gets better over time through feedback and more data.

Core Components of AI

Machine Learning – Learns from experience (data)

Natural Language Processing (NLP) – Understands and speaks human language

Computer Vision – Understands images and videos

Robotics – Moves and manipulates objects

Expert Systems – Mimics decisions of human experts

Real-world applications of AI in Malaysia

Healthcare: Early disease detection, medical imaging, virtual assistants

Education: Personalised learning, smart grading, AI tutors

Finance: Fraud detection, robo-advisors, automated trading

Manufacturing: Predictive maintenance, quality control

Daily Life: Smart homes, AI language translators, traffic management

Benefits of AI for Malaysians

1. Greater efficiency — Automates repetitive tasks, saves time and money

2. Better services — Smarter government, healthcare, and education

3. Business innovation — New industries, startups, and growth opportunities

4. Customised experiences — Tailored products, health plans, and learning paths

Malaysia’s path to becoming an AI powerhouse

Malaysia has a chance to be an AI leader in South-east Asia. Our strengths:

Young, tech-savvy population

Strong digital infrastructure

Government AI strategy via the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap

To accelerate progress, Malaysia must:

Invest in AI education at all levels

Encourage public-private-academic partnerships

Attract and train AI talent

Promote responsible AI use through laws and ethics

Challenges ahead: AI needs guardrails

With all its promise, AI also comes with risks:

Job displacement — Automation may affect some workers

Bias and fairness — AI can inherit human prejudice from data

Privacy — More data = more responsibility

Misinformation — Deepfakes and AI-generated content must be regulated

The solution? Build a strong AI governance framework, raise AI literacy, and embed ethics into every step of development.

What can you do? AI is for everyone

AI isn’t just for techies or researchers — it’s for you. Here’s how you can get started:

Learn the Basics — Free courses on Coursera, YouTube, or local universities

Try AI Tools — Use ChatGPT, DeepSeek, language translators, or smart apps

Join the conversation — Attend forums, tech expos, or community talks

Upskill — Young professionals and students can explore AI certifications. There are AI certifications available in the market. Power up your AI skill now!

A call to action: AI is not the future — it’s the present

Malaysia’s AI revolution depends on more than technology. It needs awareness, inclusivity, and participation — from our schools and businesses to public.

This is your moment to learn, lead, and embrace change. With the right mindset, Malaysia can become a regional leader in ethical, innovative, and human-centric AI.

Let us be AI-ready. Let us shape the future — together.

* Dr. KP Chiew is a Malaysian-born strategist, AI advisor, and founder of the OBOR Economic and Friendship Association.

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.