APRIL 3 — In 1982, social scientists James Wilson and George Kelling first proposed the Broken Window Theory while studying criminology in New York City.

They observed something fascinating in Brooklyn neighbourhoods: when a single broken window in a building went unrepaired, vandals would soon break more windows.

Trash would accumulate. Graffiti would appear. Eventually, entire blocks would descend into lawlessness.

The researchers concluded that small signs of disorder — like that first broken window — send a powerful message: no one cares here.

This psychological signal invites more serious crimes and antisocial behaviour.

The theory was put to the test when New York implemented its “zero tolerance” policy in the 1990s, aggressively fixing small problems like graffiti and turnstile jumping.

Crime rates plummeted, proving that addressing minor issues prevents major ones.

Now consider this: what if our minds operate on the same principle?

I propose that we need a Broken Window Theory for our mental landscape too.

Just as neglected environments breed more neglect, our thought patterns follow similar rules.

Allow one negative thought to linger, and soon it’s joined by others.

But maintain a clean, positive mental space? Life will begin to reflect that order back to you.

The 11th-century Persian polymath Omar Khayyam hinted at this truth in his rubaiyat:

“The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,

Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit

Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,

Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.”

Khayyam’s verse reminds us that our thoughts, once formed, create ripples in our reality.

Like that first broken window, one negative thought leads to another, accumulating until they shape our entire outlook.

Negative thoughts activate the amygdala, putting us in a heightened stress state where we’re more likely to perceive threats. — Unsplash pic

Modern neuroscience confirms what these traditions understood.

A report from the University of Queensland, Australia pointed out that a number of research on depressive disorders highlights that the amygdala, part of our brain that processes emotions, becomes more active during negative emotional experiences.

This heightened activity can lead to chronic stress and depression, demonstrating how negative thoughts influence brain function and perception of threats.

In other words, negative thoughts activate the amygdala, putting us in a heightened stress state where we’re more likely to perceive threats.

It becomes a self-reinforcing cycle — psychologists call it “negative attentional bias.” One anxious thought makes us notice more reasons to be anxious. One self-doubt invites more doubts.

This isn’t about naive positivity, but about understanding the psychological environment we create for ourselves.

Just as New York’s subway system transformed when authorities stopped tolerating small crimes, our mental space transforms when we stop tolerating destructive thoughts.

The implications are profound. Every mental “broken window” we repair—every negative thought we reframe, every anxious spiral we interrupt—changes the entire neighbourhood of our mind.

It sends a message to our subconscious: this is a well-kept space. Disorder isn’t welcome here.

To maintain this mental order, we must become vigilant caretakers of our minds. The moment a negative thought arises — “I’ll never finish this project” — we must repair it instantly by reframing it: “This feels overwhelming now, but I’ll tackle it step by step.”

Just as communities organise neighbourhood watch programs (Rukun Tetangga) to maintain order, we can establish daily rituals that reinforce positivity.

Five minutes of gratitude journaling, for example, can serve as a mental neighbourhood watch that prevents negativity from taking root.

Beyond maintenance, we should also renovate our mental architecture by surrounding ourselves with positive influences — books, media, and people (aka ‘influencers’) who uplift rather than drain.

The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) once likened good company to a musk seller and bad company to a blacksmith’s bellows.

The former leaves you with a pleasant fragrance, while the latter blackens your clothes.

The company we keep, both in our environment and in our thoughts, real and virtual, shapes the state of our mind.

So the next time you notice that first “broken window” in your thoughts—that initial irritation, that nagging doubt, that creeping anxiety—remember the lesson from Brooklyn.

Address it immediately, before it invites more trouble. Your mind, like any neighbourhood, thrives on care and maintenance.

Don’t let it ripple itself into reality.

* Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering and the principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.