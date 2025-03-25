March 24 — March 20 marked the convergence of two significant global observances: World Oral Health Day and the International Day of Happiness. At first glance, these celebrations may seem unrelated, but they share a profound connection — our oral health plays a vital role in our overall happiness and well-being.

International Day of Happiness, initiated by the United Nations to promote global well-being, and World Oral Health Day, led by the FDI World Dental Federation to raise awareness about oral health, both emphasise the importance of holistic health. This year’s theme, “A Happy Mouth is... A Happy Mind”, serves as a timely reminder that good oral health is not just about aesthetics; it significantly impacts our quality of life, self-esteem, and mental well-being.

A healthy smile is more than just a confidence booster — it is a reflection of our overall health. Scientific research has consistently shown that poor oral health can lead to pain, infections, and even systemic diseases, affecting both physical and mental well-being. Conversely, maintaining good oral hygiene promotes self-confidence, encourages positive social interactions, and fosters emotional well-being — all of which contribute to a happier life. Oral health issues such as tooth loss, gum disease, and chronic bad breath can lead to embarrassment, social anxiety, and even depression.

When people feel self-conscious about their smiles, they may avoid social situations, leading to isolation and a decline in overall happiness. Studies indicate that individuals with healthy teeth are more likely to smile freely, experience lower stress levels, and exhibit higher self-esteem — factors that contribute to both personal and societal happiness.

March 20 marked both World Oral Health Day and the International Day of Happiness, highlighting the deep connection between oral health and overall well-being under this year’s theme, “A Happy Mouth is... A Happy Mind.” — Picture via Unsplash

Research supports the idea that social connections are key to happiness. The Harvard Study of Adult Development, one of the longest-running studies on human happiness, has found that strong social relationships are the most significant predictors of well-being. This year’s theme, “Sharing and Caring,” reinforces the importance of societal fitness — how we interact with and support one another. To promote both oral health and happiness, it is important to maintain good dental hygiene habits such as brushing twice a day and flossing regularly.

Scheduling regular dental check-ups ensures early detection of dental issues before they become serious. A balanced diet rich in calcium and low in sugar also strengthens teeth and gums, while staying hydrated helps rinse away bacteria and supports overall health. Avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption can prevent oral health complications and contribute to overall well-being.

Beyond oral care, simple lifestyle choices can enhance happiness. Smiling more often fosters positive social interactions and boosts mood. Offering compliments and encouragement to others strengthens connections and spreads positivity. Raising awareness about oral health within our communities can contribute to collective well-being. Social engagement, whether through volunteering, attending gatherings, or supporting dental outreach programs, fosters a sense of belonging and joy. Managing stress through activities like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can also improve both oral and mental health.

This World Oral Health Day and International Day of Happiness let’s take a moment to appreciate the simple yet profound impact of a healthy smile. Your smile is more than a reflection in the mirror — it is a gift to yourself and those around you. So, take care of your oral health, spread kindness, and share your smiles generously. After all, a smile is the universal language of happiness!

* Dr Jessica Francis is a Dental Lecturer at the Department of Paediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.