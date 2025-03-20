MARCH 20 — The spotlight on health makes it a much talked about topic in the news, on social media and in casual conversations.

However, we have long overlooked the very part of our body that is doing all the talking: our mouth!

World Oral Health Day is celebrated on March 20 annually, to empower people to maintain good oral health.

Since 2013, campaigns have been held each March to share information about oral healthcare and introduce the public to dental tools and innovations.

Yet, many Malaysians are still in the dark about the importance of oral health.

Oral care is not just about your teeth; it’s about the whole mouth, starting with your gums.

Allowing plaque to build up can cause gum disease, or periodontal disease, which is a bacterial infection of the tissues that support our teeth.

Gum disease causes pain and bleeding, and if untreated, bone or tooth loss.

Nine out of 10 Malaysian adults are affected, but most learn about it too late, when symptoms such as bad breath or swollen gums cause them distress.

Although effective treatment for gum disease is available, its success rate is low, primarily because treatment is often started at the advanced stage of the disease due to late diagnosis.

Also, those who complete treatment may find it hard to maintain the recommended cleaning routine at home.

Although patients can be informed about what to do, changing their behaviour is another matter.

More than aesthetics

Healthy gums are essential to our overall health. Studies have found links between gum disease and systemic health conditions such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease although cause-effect relationships are still unknown.

Strong correlations have also been found between oral health and conditions such as depression, cognitive decline and dementia.

In fact, gum disease not only affects physical health but can also impact us socially and psychologically.

This link between oral health and mental wellbeing is highlighted in the 2025 slogan for World Oral Health Day: Healthy Mouth, Healthy Mind.

A holistic approach towards tackling gum disease

The complexity of gum disease and its often overlooked "human" side prompted our interdisciplinary research programme.

Funded by Universiti Malaya’s Interdisciplinary Impact Oriented Research Grant (IIRG), researchers from different fields take a holistic approach in this collaborative study.

The programme involves three sub-projects, with two sub-projects led by Faculty of Dentistry researchers, Dr Mohd Zamri bin Hussain, who is also the overall programme leader, and Dr Wan Izlina binti Wan Ibrahim while the third subproject is led by Dr Ayeshah Syed from the Faculty of Languages and Linguistics.

Sub-project three, which involves researchers from linguistics, dental and medical faculties, aims to understand patients’ experiences of periodontal disease and its treatment.

While enhancing treatment is part of the solution, we also hope to reduce the number of people needing treatment by creating greater awareness of gum disease among Malaysians.

Thus, an important part of our study involves working with patients to create public education materials in the four major languages used in Malaysia: Malay, English, Tamil and Mandarin.

As part of the project, we collaborated with Fitri and Eva, who have courageously shared their experiences to help create more public awareness about oral health.

Fitri recalls experiencing bleeding while brushing her teeth as early as her secondary school days, but she only realised it was a sign of gum disease recently when informed by her dentist.

Prior to undergoing treatment, both Fitri and Eva struggled with their self-confidence, fearing that others would notice their bleeding gums or bad breath.

“I became so self-conscious that I started avoiding conversations altogether,” says Fitri, 29.

Eva, 43, faced a similar struggle — the swelling in her gums caused unexpected bleeding, making social interactions distressing. “It was embarrassing,” she recalls.

Their experiences show us how discomfort from dental issues can cause stress, social withdrawal, and lower self-esteem, ultimately affecting our mental health and social relationships.

Both women have since undergone treatment at the Faculty of Dentistry and are feeling more positive about themselves.

Says Eva, “I’m much more confident to smile without covering my mouth.” She encourages everyone to take care of their gums and teeth, and to see the dentist if they encounter any bleeding.

An illustrative photo shows a toothbrush placed atop a set of false teeth. — AFP pic

What you can do

The good news is that taking care of your oral health is not complicated. Here are some habits you can start now:

Brush and floss regularly: Proper brushing using fluoride toothpaste and flossing twice daily can prevent plaque build-up and tooth decay.

Go for your dental check-ups: Check-ups every six months are recommended for optimum oral health. Early detection of oral health issues can prevent escalation into painful and stressful conditions.

Manage stress and avoid harmful habits: Smoking, vaping, and excessive alcohol consumption can damage oral health, thus, negatively impact mental well-being.

With support from professionals and the community, plus some knowledge and self-motivation, more Malaysians can reap the benefits of good oral health: healthy mouths, healthy minds and a healthy life over the years.

* Dr Ayeshah Syed is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Languages and Linguistics, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.