MARCH 20 — In a special televised address, the prime minister said that he would table two Bills in Parliament, one of which would introduce a two-term limit for a prime minister.

Following the address, a minister called the prime minister’s effort to introduce the Bill as one to combat corrupt political practices.

“If there is enough support to the proposal, a true structural reform has come to Malaysia, which has never been attempted before and which, I believe, no political government will ever do again, not in Malaysia for a long time to come,” he said.

The minister, a Sarawak MP, said the move indicated the prime minister’s sincerity and commitment to bring about improvements in the local political scene.

He said for the longest time, the issue on the limit to the premiership’s tenure had been identified as the root cause for corruption in the country. Yet no political leader had made any attempt before to do something about it.

“Ten years is already a long time for a person to rule a country. It will be dangerous to allow a person to rule longer than that as it will promote kleptocracy.

“What [the prime minister] did is a testament of his leadership and seriousness to eradicate corruption,” said the minister.

Guess the prime minister. PM10?

No, it was PM8 – Muhyiddin Yassin.

The minister? Federal Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The picture above tells a thousand stories: To Muhyiddin's furthest left is PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who was then Minister of Environment and Water.

It is a picture of a standing support for a two-term prime minister.

