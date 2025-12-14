KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — MIC remains a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN) as its supreme council has yet to finalise any decision on cooperation with other parties.

According to Sinar Harian, deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the party’s supreme council has not met to determine MIC’s political direction.

“For now, MIC remains with BN until a decision is made at the supreme council level. We are still a component party,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Saravanan was speaking after presenting laptop donations to 50 higher education students at the MIC Tapah division office here on Sunday.

Commenting on BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s warning that parties leaving the coalition would not be accepted back, Saravanan said he agreed with the stance.

“What Ahmad Zahid said is correct. Any party that leaves BN leaves for good and will not return. I agree with him,” said Saravanan, who is also the Tapah MP.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid cautioned BN component parties against regretting any decision to leave the coalition, stressing that they would not be welcomed back.

On speculation over MIC potentially joining Perikatan Nasional (PN), Saravanan said no decision had been made.