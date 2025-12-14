PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 — Malaysia secured its first badminton gold of the SEA Games today after national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M Thinaah triumphed in Bangkok.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the world No. 2 duo and top seeds battled past Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in a gripping three-game encounter, winning 21-16, 19-21, 21-17 after 85 minutes of intense play.

Their victory brings an end to Malaysia’s decade-long wait for a women’s doubles gold at the biennial regional meet, marking a significant milestone for the national squad.