KUCHING, Dec 14 — Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he has been informed that Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will begin making payouts to some victims of an investment fraud starting next week.

In a statement, he said the party would continue to closely monitor the payout process.

“Since the first exposé on Nov 28, I have had several meetings with BSN’s executive management and have followed up on all cases that were referred to me,” he said.

The statement was issued in light of another victim of the investment scam, committed by a BSN employee, having come forth seeking his advice and help for recovery of losses.

Chong said the latest victim, identied as Hong, had invested RM300,000 last year in the investment fund proposed by the BSN employee in question.

“He only came to realise that all this while, his so-called investment was actually a scam perpetrated by the BSN employee when he read the news about my expose of the scam in media.

“Upon reading the news, he went straight to BSN to check on his investment, only to be told that the Bank’s record does not have him as an investor of the fund,” he said.

Besides lodging a police report and filing a dispute claim, Chong said the victim had also travelled to Kuala Lumpur to lodge a report with Bank Negara Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Stampin MP said two charges had been proffered against the suspects, namely one for the sum of RM16,000 and another for a sum of RM300,000.

“However, given that the primary suspect has cheated more than RM11 million from more than 70 individuals, I am expecting to see more charges to be proffered against the suspects,” added Chong. — The Borneo Post