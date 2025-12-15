KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged for contractor screening in Malaysia to be implemented to ensure that only truly active contractors are highlighted in the construction industry.

Zahid, who is also rural and regional development minister, said the move aims to avoid unhealthy competition that could affect the sustainability of real players in the relevant industry.

“This (screening) must be done. Otherwise, we will continue to compete against each other. Some of this competition is healthy, but a lot of it is unhealthy,” he said.

Zahid said this in his speech at a dinner at the Opening of the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Malay Contractors Association (PKMM) here yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan and PKMM president Datuk Mohd Rosdi Ab Aziz.

Additionally, Zahid said trust in the ministry and the existing system is also important to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

He also touched on the issue of project delays and emphasised that it is unfair to place the blame entirely on the contractor, especially when payments cannot be made.

“There might be about five to seven per cent of contractor errors... but how can a contractor want to continue working if the available funds aren’t paid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rosdi, when met by reporters, said the implementation of the new screening is believed to be able to detect the majority of those involved in the cartel, which in turn affects the construction sector. — Bernama