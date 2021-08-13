Muhyiddin says Bills to ban party hopping, limit PM’s tenure on the cards

In his address, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also said that the government will also ensure greater oversight by ensuring the number of government and Opposition MPs in parliamentary select committees is more balanced. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will table two Bills in Parliament should the government manage to get more than two-thirds bipartisan support from the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

The two Bills — the Constitutional Amendment Bill which will introduce a two-term limit for a prime minister, and the Anti-Party Hopping Bill — will be tabled in Parliament, he said in a special televised address today.

In his address, Muhyiddin also said that the government will also ensure greater oversight by ensuring the number of government and Opposition MPs in parliamentary select committees (PSC) is more balanced.

“The number of PSC members may also be increased to ensure all MPs are able to perform the role of checks and balances more effectively through their involvement in the committees.

“In recognition of the role of checks and balances in Parliament, 50 per cent of the select committees will be represented by MPs from the ruling coalition, while the remaining 50 per cent by Opposition MPs,” he added.

Muhyiddin also said that in line with the expected workload, the government will provide reasonable support and remuneration to all PSC chairmen.