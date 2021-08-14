Sarawak lawmakers urge Opposition to rethink Muhyiddin’s offer, prioritise country’s stability

The sarawak ministers said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic) made an honest and honourable offer for bipartisan cooperation on national television yesterday and that the Opposition should not be so hasty to reject his proposals. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 14 — Sarawak ministers Tan Sri James Masing and Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today urged the Opposition to consider working with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government so as to end the current political instability in the country.

They said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made an honest and honourable offer for bipartisan cooperation on national television yesterday and that the Opposition should not be so hasty to reject his proposals.

“Muhyiddin goes beyond a willingness to resign. He had suggested a unity government because Malaysia cannot afford to be without a government in the midst Covid-19 pandemic,” Masing, the state deputy chief minister and president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak, told Malay Mail today.

“If indeed Pakatan Harapan has rejected the offer, they have become an obstacle, not a solution, in our battle against Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Masing said that the Opposition claims to have enough votes to overthrow Muhyiddin from Parliament, but do not appear to have a consensus among themselves on who has the majority to be the next prime minister.

The PH coalition has maintained that PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should succeed Muhyiddin.

However, other Opposition parties like Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, have not agreed to Anwar’s nomination.

“Why? Because of juggling for position, they are in disarray. Greed takes over,” Masing said.

Federal Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Wan Junaidi said Muhyiddin’s proposal for political reforms, including limiting the prime minister to two terms and banning party hopping, should be seen positively as efforts to combat corrupt political practices.

“If there is enough support to the proposal, a true structural reform has come to Malaysia, which has never been attempted before and which, I believe, no political government will ever do again, not in Malaysia for a long time to come,” he said.

The Santubong MP said the move indicates Muhyiddin’s sincerity and commitment to bring about improvements in the local political scene.

He said for the longest time, the issues on the limit to the premiership’s tenure and party hopping, have been identified as the root causes for corruption in the country yet no political leader, before this, has made any attempt to do something about it.

“Ten years is already a long time for a person to rule a country. It will be dangerous to allow a person to rule longer than that as it will promote kleptocracy.

“What Muhyiddin did is a testament of his leadership and seriousness to eradicate corruption,” Wan Junaidi said, adding that he also agrees to an amendment of the law to speed up the process to allow 18-year-old citizens to vote.

On proposals for parliamentary reforms, Wan Junaidi said he fully supports the formation of a bipartisan collaboration in parliament to resolve issues concerning Covid-19 and to assist with the nation’s recovery plan.

“This is indeed a step towards the right direction for a healthier and more mature political landscape. Opposition parties should not be viewed as the enemy. Instead, we should engage them so that they too can contribute.

“As such, I am in favour that all members of Parliament should receive the same annual allocation, regardless of where they stand politically. I also support the proposal that an opposition leader should be accorded with facilities and perks of a senior minister,” he said.

Wan Junaidi, a former Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, said he fully supports suggestions to equally divide the chairmanship of Parliamentary Select Committee between the government and Opposition.

He said this will further enhance the check and balance system, which will lead to efforts towards parliamentary reforms.

“I think for now we should put all of our differences aside and focus on how to overcome the current Covid-19 situation.

“There is no time for self-serving politicking. I think all Malaysians should support the prime minister and PH government in this,” he added.

In a special address yesterday, Muhyiddin expressed his willingness to work with parties outside of PN following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

He had said after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

He also said he will also present in Parliament a Supply Bill to limit the prime minister’s term.

He said all Bills including the Supply Bill that are to be tabled in Parliament will only be done after negotiations with all the MPs.

He also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint them as the new prime minister.

He urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week.