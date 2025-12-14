CHONBURI, Dec 14 — Malaysia's long wait to end the drought in the team regu sepak takraw championship finally materialised when the national squad defeated arch-rivals Thailand 2-1 in the final of the 2025 SEA Games here today.

The action, which took place at Nakhon Pathom Gymnasium, saw Ahmad Jais Baharun's men successfully end the dominance of the Gajah Putih, which had been Malaysia's main obstacle in the event for the past three decades.

The success thus ended a 34-year wait to lift the team regu championship, which was last won at the 1991 SEA Games in Manila.

The national trio of Haziq Hairul Nizam, Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin and Amirul Zazwan Amir started off on a sour note when they lost 9-15, 15-11, 13-15 to Thailand's first regu, Pornthep Tinbangbon, Varayut Jantarasena and Marukin Phanmakon in the opening match.

However, the country's main team consisting of Mohammad Syahir Rosdi, Mohamad Azlan Alias ​​and Farhan Adam charged back to revive Malaysia's chances after recording a 17-14, 15-13 victory in the second match to level the score.

In the deciding game, the combination of Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak, Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali and Aidil Aiman ​​Azwawi kept Malaysia’s hopes by winning the first set in 15-13.

The entry of Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican at the end of the match also played an important role before Malaysia confirmed a straight set victory with 15-11. — Bernama