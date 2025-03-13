MARCH 13 — Alexander the Great of Macedonia, who reigned from 356-323 BC, was known to have said, “I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.” From ancient times, through the wisdom of Plato to Sun Tzu, the importance of leadership has been widely acknowledged. In today’s modern world, leadership is no longer confined to government institutions or political figures. It permeates every level of society, from corporate boardrooms to academic institutions, from grassroots organisations to small teams working on a shared goal.

Leadership is the ability to guide, inspire, and make decisions that impact others. Whether it is a CEO determining a company’s future, a community leader advocating for change, or a project manager steering a team toward success, leadership is universal. It is not about titles or positions but rather about the values and principles that guide a person’s actions. One crucial element that distinguishes effective leaders from ineffective ones is integrity.

Integrity in leadership is deeply intertwined with morality and accountability. It is the ability to do what is right, even in the absence of oversight. A person is not born with an unshakable moral compass; instead, ethical leadership is cultivated through learning, mentorship, and experience. Without integrity, leadership becomes self-serving, leading to broken trust, corruption, and long-term damage to organisations and societies.

Strong leadership is essential in both the private and public sectors. A leader who upholds principles and purpose fosters trust, encourages collaboration, and ensures sustainable success. Without these qualities, businesses, institutions, and even entire industries can fall prey to unethical practices, damaging reputations and economic stability.

The author argues that true leadership isn’t about titles or power — it’s about guiding with purpose, upholding ethical values, and inspiring lasting change. — Freepik pic

Leaders who prioritise ethical values contribute not only to the growth of their organisations but also to the well-being of the communities they serve. The benefits of such leadership include:

1. Ethical Decision-Making: Leaders who act with integrity ensure that their decisions reflect ethical standards, fostering trust among employees, customers, and stakeholders.

2. Long-Term Success: Ethical leaders prioritise sustainable growth over short-term gains, focusing on long-term strategies that benefit employees, the environment, and society.

3. Employee Engagement and Retention: People are more committed when they work for leaders who demonstrate fairness, respect, and consistency, leading to higher job satisfaction and productivity.

4. Reputation Management: In an era of increasing transparency, businesses and institutions must be held accountable for their actions. Ethical leadership helps prevent scandals, legal issues, and public backlash.

5. Attracting Investment: Investors and stakeholders are more likely to support entities led by trustworthy leaders who uphold ethical governance and responsible management practices.

6. Adaptability and Resilience: Leaders who foster a culture of accountability and problem-solving build organisations that can withstand crises and maintain a competitive edge.

7. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Ethical leadership encourages organisations to take responsibility for their social and environmental impact, strengthening relationships with communities and driving positive societal change.

Leadership is not about power; it is about influence. True leaders uplift those around them, create opportunities for growth, and build environments where integrity thrives. In every sphere of life, from businesses to communities, ethical leadership is the driving force behind meaningful progress.

By nurturing principled leaders, we create stronger, more resilient organisations and, ultimately, a better society for all. As the world evolves, the demand for leaders who act with purpose and integrity will only grow, because true leadership is not about holding power, but about leaving behind a legacy that uplifts, inspires, and endures.

*The author is the Deputy Executive Director at Universiti Malaya Centre of Leadership and Professional Development (UM LEAD), and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya. She may be reached at [email protected]

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.