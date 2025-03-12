MARCH 12 — With growing environmental awareness, sustainability has become a major topic across all disciplines — including dentistry, where eco-friendly practices are gaining attention.

The term “green dentistry” has emerged, aiming to combine high-quality patient care with ecological responsibility.

This shift is particularly important in prosthodontics, a branch of dentistry focused on restoring teeth and enhancing smiles through complex procedures that require significant material and resource use.

Green dentistry emphasises waste reduction, energy consumption reduction, and the use of environmentally friendly materials.

In prosthodontics, where procedures involving construction of dental crowns and bridges, fabrication of dentures and placement of dental implants, depend so much on highly specialised equipment and materials, the challenge lies in finding sustainable practices without compromising the standard of care provided.

Recent trends in the field show that this profession is gradually moving by adopting digital technologies, energy-efficient processes and usage of biocompatible materials.

As the dental industry moves towards more sustainable practices, digital technology is reshaping the field of prosthodontics.

Traditional methods that rely on physical impressions making and dental models are being replaced by advanced digital solutions, significantly reducing material waste.

Research by Aly and Mohsen in 2022 highlights how digital workflows enhance accuracy in diagnosis and treatment planning while promoting eco-friendly practices.

Cutting-edge imaging and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing) systems now allow dentists to craft precise dental restorations with minimal waste, lowering the environmental footprint of each procedure.

Gone are the days of messy moulds and time-consuming model casting — digital dentistry has transformed the way prosthodontics procedures are planned and executed.

Intra-oral scanning has replaced traditional impressions, cutting down on both clinical chairside time and labworks.

For major cases, dentists typically rely on a diagnostic wax-up, a detailed blueprint of the treatment plan.

This process used to involve a tedious mix of single-use dental stone, silicone, and wax, but digital workflows are making it faster, more precise, and eco-friendlier.

Planning complex treatments has also become easier, especially with cone-beam computed tomography imaging, which plays a crucial role in planning, placing and restoring dental implants.

With these innovations, prosthodontics is becoming not just more efficient and predictable but also more sustainable.

Preventive prosthodontics not only promotes long-term oral health but also aligns with the principles of green dentistry.

By emphasising early intervention and minimally invasive treatments, dentists help reduce the need for extensive restorative procedures, ultimately conserving resources and minimizing environmental impact.

As noted by a study published in 2015, addressing dental issues in their early stages allows patients to maintain their oral health while avoiding repeated invasive treatments.

The use of biocompatible and eco-friendly materials is another key component of green dentistry.

Modern prosthodontics materials, such as zirconia and titanium, are both durable and biocompatible, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimising their overall environmental impact.

This shift is supported by research on preventive prosthodontics, which advocates for materials that align with nature and help reduce long-term waste.

Energy conservation is a crucial aspect of green dentistry, with modern dental equipment now designed for low-energy consumption.

Environmentally conscious clinics are increasingly adopting LED lighting and solar energy to reduce their carbon footprint.

Additionally, dental laboratories are moving towards eliminating single-use items, further minimising waste.

As prosthodontics continues to advance, the demand for energy-efficient technologies will only grow, reinforcing the field’s commitment to sustainability.

The shift towards green dentistry in prosthodontics is a promising step for the dental field and aligns within larger environmental goals.

As the practices in prosthodontics gradually move towards the use of sustainable approaches, it will be good for patients to be assured of getting care that meets all their needs and cares for the planet.

Green dentistry is no longer an optional path; it’s the future of responsible dental care.

*Dr Muhammad Aliff Ikram is a Dental Lecturer at the Department of Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.