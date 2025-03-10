MARCH 10 — What is the issue? Recent incidents involving public figures making insensitive remarks or actions that offend minority communities in Malaysia have once again highlighted concerns over racial and religious harmony. These events raise critical questions about the state of unity in the country and the steps needed to foster genuine inclusivity.

Why does this matter?

While legal actions and suspensions may serve as immediate deterrents, they do little to address the root causes of the problem. A long-term solution lies in fostering intercultural understanding and promoting respect across different ethnic and religious groups. Instead of reacting with outrage alone, Malaysians must work towards systemic change through education, policy reforms, and community engagement.

The rise of social media has also played a significant role in shaping public discourse. While it allows for greater awareness of social injustices, it has also contributed to heightened polarisation. Outrage culture often amplifies issues without addressing their underlying causes. Malaysians must find a way to use digital platforms constructively, fostering conversations that lead to solutions rather than deepening divisions.

In recent years, Malaysia has witnessed increasing racial and religious tensions, often fuelled by political rhetoric. Politicians and public figures must recognise their responsibility in shaping a more harmonious society. Reckless statements that exploit racial sentiments for political gain only serve to erode the foundations of unity. There must be greater accountability for those who engage in divisive rhetoric.

Who needs to act?

On a community level, interfaith and intercultural dialogues should be encouraged to break down misconceptions and stereotypes. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Public figures and media: Public figures, especially those in the media, wield significant influence over public discourse and must be held to higher standards of accountability. Media outlets should enforce stricter guidelines on cultural representation to prevent insensitive portrayals. Authorities, too, should play a proactive role in monitoring content related to religious and cultural practices to ensure that offensive material does not slip through unchecked.

Policymakers and educators: At the national level, policymakers must enforce laws that deter hate speech while promoting inclusive policies. Schools should integrate multicultural education into their curriculum, teaching students about Malaysia’s diverse heritage and the importance of mutual respect. Media platforms should prioritise responsible reporting, avoiding sensationalism that fuels discord.

Communities and individuals: On a community level, interfaith and intercultural dialogues should be encouraged to break down misconceptions and stereotypes. Grassroots initiatives, such as cultural exchange programs and neighbourhood events, can create opportunities for Malaysians to interact and build meaningful relationships across racial and religious lines.

How can we preserve harmony?

To achieve lasting unity, Malaysians must embrace the six core values of Madani — sustainability, compassion and care, respect, innovation, prosperity, and trust. These values provide a strong foundation for intercultural understanding and national harmony.

Sustainability ensures long-term social cohesion.

Compassion and Care foster empathy towards different communities.

Respect is vital in acknowledging cultural and religious differences.

Innovation allows for creative solutions in bridging divides.

Prosperity must be shared equitably to prevent economic disparities from fuelling division.

Trust in institutions and each other strengthens social bonds.

Individuals also play a crucial role in fostering unity. Instead of engaging in reactionary outrage on social media, people should focus on constructive discussions that promote understanding. Challenging biases within personal circles, supporting inclusive initiatives, and being mindful of language and actions can contribute to a more harmonious society.

The path forward

Ultimately, Malaysians must ask themselves: Are we progressing toward a more inclusive society, or are we becoming increasingly divided? The choice to foster unity and mutual respect lies not just in how we respond to controversies but in addressing the broader societal structures that allow them to occur in the first place. Genuine change requires sustained effort from all levels of society, from policymakers to individuals in their everyday interactions.

Malaysia’s diversity should be its strength, not a source of division. Only through continuous dialogue, education, and responsible leadership — guided by the values of Madani — can the nation move towards a future where mutual respect is the norm rather than the exception.

