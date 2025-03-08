MARCH 8 — There has been a spate of incidents that caused much disharmony among the people of different religions lately. These incidents included mocking and insulting the religious beliefs and practices of others.

I am a 69-year-old medical doctor who has been active in Islamic and interfaith activities for over 35 years. Allow me to make some observations and give some advice.

Since I am a Muslim, my views will be mostly based on Islamic teachings, and my advice is mainly for Muslims. However, InsyaAllah (God-willing), some of the points I raise should be acceptable and applicable to non-Muslims too, as apart from our different theologies, the teachings of our respective religions have much in common – about being good and doing good to others.

The different religions (and atheism) differ mainly in theology – we disagree on whether God exists; and if God exists, then is there one God, or more than one God? If God is one, is it Absolute Oneness, or Trinity God, or other forms of godhood? And even those who believe in the absolute oneness of God argue (and even fight) over the details of His nature and attributes. There are many reasons why we can disagree, argue, fight, and even kill one another over the existence and nature of God. History has shown that humans have killed millions of their own kind in the name of God!

Many religions, including Christianity and Islam, encourage their adherents to share and spread their messages to others and to invite them into their fold (i.e., proselytise and convert). This is where there is the most potential to cause hurt and resentment. In trying to prove the truth and validity of their religions, preachers and proselytisers often also try to prove the falsehood and invalidity of other religions (or atheism). Indeed, for them, it is necessary to do so. Proving their religion is right and the best is not enough – it is also necessary to prove why and how the other religions (or atheism) are wrong or “not so right” in order to convince others to choose, convert, or “revert” (the term used by Muslims) to their religion.

The challenge is to be respectful in doing so.

The guideline for Muslims in da’wah (missionary/proselytisation) work is:

“Invite all to the Way of your Lord with wisdom and beautiful preaching (teaching, explanation) and reason (dialogue, discuss, debate, argue) with them in the best and most gracious (respectful) ways; for surely your Lord knows who have been misguided, and who have received correct Guidance.” (Qur’an 16:125)

In my opinion, if all proselytisers follow this guideline – to do so wisely, respectfully, politely, and graciously – then there will not be heated arguments, quarrels, or fights. The same applies to anyone commenting about other religions or their followers.

There should be no insults, belittling, mockery, or condescension. Dialogue, debate, or comments should be done respectfully, treating everyone as equals.

Those who want to engage in such dialogues or make public comments about other religions (including on social media) should first know the rules and ethics of interfaith engagement.

What if disagreements arise during these dialogues and debates? Often, disagreements lead to heated arguments, which, if not contained, can escalate into quarrels and fights.

A Muslim is reminded not to force others into Islam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The Qur’an reminds us:

“...All of you will return to Allah; and He will show you the truth of the matters which you used to differ.” (Qur’an 5:48)

So, while we can discuss and debate in depth, we must always be respectful and refrain from heated arguments and quarrels. The purpose of our engagement should be to find common truth or at least to better understand what and why others believe what they do.

If a discussion starts turning into a quarrel, then it is time to quit. It is better to remain friends with limited understanding than to become enemies in pursuit of deeper understanding.

Our highest duty is to promote peaceful and harmonious co-existence and to co-operate with one another so that we can prosper together, regardless of race, religion, or political inclinations.

For those who wish to share their beliefs, they should do so at the right place and in the right manner, and only with those who are willing to listen. Nobody should be forced to listen to another person’s beliefs or opinions.

What about overzealous da‘es (Muslim proselytisers) and Muslim NGOs who offer gifts to attract people to Islam?

In Sabah decades ago, there were many cases where people converted to Islam multiple times just to receive expensive gifts. I know of one such revert who was even given the privilege of going for Hajj in Makkah. After all the special treatments ended, he returned to his original religion!

The Qur’an reminds us:

“There is no compulsion in religion. The truth stands out clear from falsehood...” (Qur’an 2:256)

A Muslim is reminded not to force others into Islam. Conversion through compulsion, coercion, deceit, inducement, or hypocrisy is not valid in the sight of Allah. Conversion must only be for the belief in and submission to Allah.

Thus, conversion (reversion) is only valid if it is voluntary and with sufficient understanding of what it means to declare the Shahadah (Witnessing of Faith) and what it means to be a Muslim.

While offering gifts is not strictly forcing, if the recipient converts only because of gifts and not out of faith in Allah, then the conversion is insincere and hypocritical.

The discovery and understanding of Islamic truth should be the only reason for conversion. Often, this discovery happens when someone is impressed by the character and behaviour of good Muslims or through marriage.

I believe this is true for other religions as well – conversion is only valid if it is sincere and with sufficient understanding of what it means to convert and become a follower of a new religion.

In conclusion, I reiterate – there is no need to insult other religions or their followers in trying to promote yours. Instead, show the goodness and the proofs of the truth of your religion – for truth stands out clear from falsehood. And most importantly, show a good character: respect, love, and serve everyone – even those of other races and religions!

* Dr Amir Farid Ishak is the chairman of the Allied Coordinating Council of Islamic NGOs (ACCIN).

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.