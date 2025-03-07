MARCH 7 —As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds in Malaysia, the vibrant Ramadan bazaars and lavish buka puasa buffets are a hallmark of the season. However, beneath the festive atmosphere lies a pressing concern: the significant amount of food waste generated during this period.

According to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), Malaysia produces about 17,000 tonnes of food waste daily, with a notable spike during Ramadan, where up to 3,000 tonnes of edible food are discarded.

This excessive waste not only contradicts the essence of Ramadan, which emphasises restraint and gratitude, but also poses environmental and social challenges.

Ramadan bazaars, a beloved tradition in Malaysia, often see vendors preparing excessive food, much of which goes unsold and wasted due to poor planning.

Similarly, the lavish Ramadan buffets at hotels and restaurants encourage overconsumption, with up to 20 per cent of food served going to waste.

These practices are at odds with the values of moderation and compassion that Ramadan embodies.

The environmental impact is also significant, as food waste contributes to landfill waste, which can lead to pollution and the production of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Several practical strategies can be implemented to reduce food waste during Ramadan.

Ramadan bazaars and hotel management can form partnerships with food rescue organisations to ensure that surplus food benefits the underprivileged rather than being discarded.

Organisations like Persatuan Pemuda Gema under the #MySaveFood project have been instrumental in collecting surplus food from Ramadan bazaars and distributing it to those in need.

Their efforts have saved tonnes of food, demonstrating the potential impact of coordinated action.

One commendable solution was introduced by an Arabic restaurant in Johor Bahru.

The restaurant packed good leftovers from the serving stations and encouraged buffet attendees to take home one packet each.

This approach not only reduces food waste but also provides attendees with food for sahur, creating a win-win situation. If implemented widely, such practices could significantly reduce waste at buffets.

Vendors at Ramadan bazaars can also reduce food waste by offering discounts on food items towards the end of the day.

By providing incentives for customers to purchase unsold food, vendors can prevent these items from being discarded.

This approach benefits both vendors, who clear their stock, and customers, who enjoy savings on their purchases.

It also encourages consumers to buy what is available, changing behaviour and reducing waste.

On an individual level, consumers play a vital role in minimising waste. Simple habits such as meal planning, purchasing only what is necessary, taking small portions at buffets, and properly storing leftovers can significantly reduce food wastage.

Community-driven initiatives like social media awareness campaigns and local food-sharing programmes can further encourage responsible consumption.

These efforts not only reduce waste but also foster a sense of community and social responsibility.

Addressing food wastage during Ramadan requires collective action from vendors, businesses, policymakers, and consumers.

While Ramadan bazaars and buffets are cherished traditions, their contribution to waste is a growing concern. By fostering awareness, implementing strategic measures, and embracing mindful consumption, Malaysians can honour the true essence of Ramadan—a time of reflection, gratitude, and moderation.

Together, we can ensure our celebrations align with values of sustainability, social responsibility, and compassion.

The writer is a member of the Central Committee of Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.