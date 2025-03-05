MARCH 5 — Beneath the strong and robust waves, an ocean or a sea harbours a delicate ocean ecosystem. There lies a dazzling diversity of ocean life in equilibrium — nicely distributed in layers with an unseen boundary from the surface to the darkest depth of an ocean. A healthy ocean absorbs 25 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions and 90 per cent of excess heat and silently ensures the equilibrium of the atmosphere over land.

The hidden treasure and the serine blue beauty of the ocean or sea allure men to find pleasure and prosperity. Not surprisingly then, coastal and marine tourism, aquaculture (farmed fish), and shipping and ports continue to grow. That in turn helped to build the foundations of the Blue economy for economic prosperity by the “owners” of the ocean.

Coastal and marine tourism is the largest revenue-generating sector for many islands and developing countries with large coastlines. Globally coastal and marine tourism accounts for more than 50 per cent of global tourism.

Farmed aquaculture has become a more attractive supply of seafish compared to captured supply — a traditional way to harness marine fish. With the exceptions of Japan, and selected European and North American countries, the majority of the sea fish supplying Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and South Korea have increased the production of farmed aquaculture fish.

In the year 2021, China has supplied 72,805,297 tonnes of cultured marine fish compared to 13,142,837 tonnes of captured marine fish. In the same year, Indonesia supplied 14,606,534 tonnes of cultured marine fish compared to 7,206, 879 tonnes of captured marine fish.

Simultaneously, the maritime shipping industry has become a symbol of economic success for many countries with internationally and regionally accessible seaports. Inevitably, maritime shipping will continue to expand for “sustainable” economic growth. For example, the maritime logistics and services market size is expected to double by the year 2034 from more than US$100 billion in 2025.

All those accounts of pleasure and prosperity ventures come with a price and compensation.

Coastal and marine tourism has prompted radical alteration of the coastlines and marine environments with hotels and resorts as well as carbon-intensive cruise ships. Such alterations in the coastline continuously add considerable damage to marine habitats due to an increased volume of waste disposal and operational discharge.

Authorities of certain countries close some of their marine tourist hotspots such as May Bay in Thailand and Boracay in the Philippines — a testimony to the damage by marine tourism. In Malaysia, Tioman Marine Conservation Group (TMCG) collected 579 kg of drifted garbage and 1,575.6 kg of ghost nets in three months (from July to Sept) in 2023.

Farmed marine aquaculture also adds to the degradation of the marine ecosystem in various ways. Growing non-native species can create an imbalance in the marine ecosystem. For example, the Pacific oyster introduced by mussel farmers in Holland and on the North Sea Island of Sylt eventually colonized the entire Wadden Sea and replaced the banks of blue mussels. The cultured Pacific oysters also promoted green algae mats by compromising the growth of the native habitat forming seaweed.

Despite the scanty scientific literature on how shipping adds to the degradation of marine ecosystems, it is generally believed that shipping contributes to the acidification of the marine environment.

In summary, any aggressive man-made propagation in the marine ecosystems, be it for pleasure or prosperity, causes a cost of losing the blue equilibrium — an equilibrium between the marine ecosystem and the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, management of any accidental or intentional waste disposal during those human activities in the coastal and marine ecosystem does not appeal to a political priority.

Albeit, maintaining the blue equilibrium, i.e., keeping the balance in the marine ecosystem is not just important from an environmental perspective. The marine ecosystem is a source of sustenance for billions of people and a protector of the atmosphere by absorbing emitted carbon dioxide.

If we want to use the ocean or sea and its coastal regions for our pleasure and prosperity — let us use it prudently. Let the Blue Economy dictate a blue equilibrium connecting the oceans, seas, and coastal regions with the atmosphere on the land where sustainability leads to ensure the ocean, sea, and coastal regions thrive for generations to come.

* Prof Mohammad is the Deputy Executive Director (Development, Research & Innovation) at International Institute of Public Policy and Management (INPUMA), Universiti Malaya; while Dr Marhaini is a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Maritime Studies, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.