MARCH 4 — The Tamil language has an ancient and storied history, with some theories tracing its origins over 5,000 years ago. Evidence of its significance can be found in Tamil literature and the institutions of knowledge dissemination, such as the Sangam period, which highlight the language’s role in shaping the cultural and intellectual landscape of the region.

Scholar Sheldon Pollock traces Tamil’s journey from its earliest forms at the end of the first millennium BCE, through the classical period (850-1200 CE), when Tamil-speaking rulers held sway in southern India, and into the modern era, where the language continues to play a pivotal role in global politics and identity.

Prestigious institutions like Harvard University have recognised the importance of the Tamil language, dedicating special sections in their University Press to Tamil resources. This “immortal language” has spread across the globe, with Malaysia being one of the countries that values and preserves Tamil.

In Malaysia, the Tamil community has the opportunity to learn the language from preschool through postgraduate levels. Tamil Vernacular schools, which primarily serve the Indian community, provide an essential platform for language preservation and emphasise the importance of staying connected to one’s cultural roots.

However, in the digital age, Tamil is increasingly overlooked, even by its own community, as a classical and commercial language of significance. This neglect has provided an opening for certain groups to challenge the language’s role in Malaysia, particularly in the education system, through legal channels.

The Malaysian High Court has ruled that Tamil is protected under Article 152(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution, affirming its continued existence in the country. However, the language’s long-term sustainability in Malaysia remains uncertain if future generations do not actively safeguard it.

Tamil has flourished in Malaysia since the British colonial period, even before the country’s independence. It has contributed significantly to various sectors and continues to shape young talent, particularly through innovations in the sciences.

Tamil-language schools have provided students with opportunities to explore scientific innovations and contribute to solving global problems. Over the years, Tamil-speaking students in Malaysian vernacular schools have participated in numerous science and innovation competitions at both national and international levels, earning awards and recognition for their achievements.

As we consider the future of Tamil in Malaysia, its longevity is in question unless proactive measures are taken. Below are some potential strategies for ensuring the language’s sustainable development:

1. Make Tamil a mandatory requirement for Indian students in SPM

One important step is to make Tamil a mandatory subject for Indian students classified as Tamil subgroups in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), the Malaysian Certificate of Education. This national exam, taken by Form 5 students, is equivalent to the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) in the UK.

Currently, Bahasa Melayu is compulsory for all students, with its successful completion required for entry into local universities. Likewise, Tamil should be recognised as an essential subject for Indian students to pass, highlighting the historical and cultural significance of the language.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Education already mandates that future primary school teachers must achieve at least a C grade in Tamil at the SPM level. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the country.

Recently, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the 11th International Tamil Research Conference at Universiti Malaysia, where he emphasised the importance of Tamil education, particularly in government secondary schools. His administration is reviewing the requirements for teaching Tamil as an additional language in these schools, and we hope that this policy will be implemented soon, in line with the Malaysia Madani national agenda. This initiative aims to promote multilingualism among students and enhance their skills in Tamil, Bahasa Melayu, and English.

2. Expand access to Tamil language courses in higher education

In addition to secondary education, higher education institutions in Malaysia — both public and private — should offer more widespread access to Tamil language courses for all students. Currently, at my best knowledge, Tamil is offered at only a few institutions, such as the University of Malaya (UM), University of Malaysia Sabah (UMS), and University Putra Malaysia (UPM).

In contrast, Mandarin is offered extensively across many Malaysian universities. It is crucial that all Malaysian universities provide the opportunity for students to learn Tamil, allowing greater access to this culturally significant language. Both Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education must collaborate to realise this proposal in support of national unity and the country’s cultural diversity.

3. Invest in the professional development of Tamil language educators

Lastly, Malaysia must invest in the professional development of qualified Tamil language teachers. It is essential to introduce rigorous tests and certifications for educators and lecturers to ensure that those teaching Tamil at all levels possess the necessary skills and qualifications. By ensuring that Tamil is taught by well-trained educators, the language will be better preserved and appreciated by the people of Malaysia.

In conclusion, while Tamil has a long and storied history in Malaysia, its future remains uncertain unless proactive steps are taken by both the government and the Indian community. By making Tamil a mandatory subject for Indian students in the SPM, expanding access to Tamil language courses in higher education, and investing in the development of qualified teachers, Malaysia can safeguard this precious language for generations to come.

* Velan Kunjuraman is a senior lecturer at the Centre for Research in Development, Social and Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.