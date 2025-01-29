JANUARY 29 — On a recent Sunday, as if plucked from the depths of an ancient imperial playbook, US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan that might have made even the colonial masters of old blush. With the audacity of a man unburdened by the nuances of historical context, he proposed relocating one and a half million Palestinians from the cramped corridors of Gaza to the sands of Jordan or Egypt — part of a broader scheme to “just clean out” the enclave. Adding a twist to the tale, his envoy, Steve Witkoff, floated the idea of moving a portion of Gaza’s populace as far as Indonesia, an archipelago with little to no historical ties to the Palestinians.

This blueprint for displacement found an echo in the words of Israel’s former far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who took to X to voice his support. “One of our demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to promote voluntary emigration,” he declared, aligning himself with Trump’s vision, which he touted as a golden opportunity for Israeli action under the aegis of the world’s mightiest leader.

People walk along Gaza’s coastal al-Rashid Street to cross the Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip into the north on January 27, 2025. Displaced Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza on January 27, an official at the territory’s Hamas-run Interior Ministry told AFP, after a breakthrough in negotiations between Hamas and Israel. — AFP pic

The underlying motif of this grand design is not new but a dark refrain in the symphony of Zionism and its long-held goal of reshaping the demographic mosaic of Gaza to pave the way for Jewish colonisation projects. Trump, in his characteristic bluntness, seemed less concerned with the geopolitical implications of his words, focusing instead on the superficial cleanup of an area he deems unsanitary. This vision aligns seamlessly with Netanyahu’s futuristic dreams of transforming Gaza into a technological oasis.

Ben Gvir’s rhetoric took on a humanitarian sheen as he revisited his proposition on several occasions, most notably post-ceasefire. He painted the relocation as ethical, rational, and just — the fulfilment of a prophecy that would restore historical justice to the Jewish people by returning them to their ancestral homes in Gaza.

Echoes of this sentiment resounded in the halls of Israeli governance, where figures like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich openly discussed reducing Gaza’s Arab population to a mere fraction of its current numbers to simplify future governance. Such discussions are not confined to the fringes of political debate but have found a disturbing level of acceptance among the Israeli public, as recent surveys show a significant majority in favour of what they term “voluntary transfer emigration.”

This notion of voluntariness, however, rings hollow against the backdrop of a brutal reality where Gaza’s infrastructure is systematically decimated, and its people starved, making the option of leaving seem less a choice than a necessity imposed by dire circumstances. The term, dripping with Orwellian doublespeak, suggests a voluntary departure when, in fact, it is anything but.

Historically, the Zionist movement has not shied away from considering drastic measures to achieve its ends. Influential figures like Israel Zangwill posited the removal of Arabs as a precondition to Jewish resettlement as early as 1916. This narrative of displacement and replacement has persisted through the decades, morphing as necessary to adapt to the political climate of the times but always maintaining the core objective of minimising Palestinian presence in strategic areas.

The schemes have varied in detail but not in intent, ranging from financial incentives for neighbouring Arab leaders to accept Palestinian refugees to more coercive measures like increased taxation designed to push Palestinians to emigrate. Such strategies reveal a persistent inclination to see the Palestinian people not as stakeholders in their land but as obstacles to a geopolitical vision — a vision that prioritises land acquisition over human dignity.

As the international community watches, the unfolding narrative in Gaza remains one of displacement and despair, perpetuated by policies dressed in the garb of voluntariness. Without a genuine political framework that acknowledges and respects the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, the cycle of violence and displacement is doomed to repeat itself, with each iteration stripping away another layer of the possibility for peace.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.