MARCH 6 — About three years ago, I wrote that there is no freedom to insult under the law. Not even under international law.

It is an opportune time to revisit it.

Where the law grants a right, like the right to free speech and expression, the exercise of the right carries with it duties and responsibilities. In any case, the right is not absolute.

Believers of a religion have a duty to avoid expressions, in speech and act, that are, in regard to objects of veneration, gratuitously offensive to others and profane.

Presenting objects of religious worship in a provocative way capable of hurting the feelings of the followers of that religion is a malicious violation of the spirit of tolerance and incompatible with respect for religions.

The law must take its course against such transgression.

