JANUARY 24 — As Chinese New Year approaches, many of us will be heading, or have already headed to the airports to visit family, enjoy a holiday, or simply take a much-needed break. Unfortunately, for those of us using airports like the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the journey can be frustrating sometimes. From long queues at immigration to broken aerotrains and poorly maintained facilities, it’s clear that our airports need a serious upgrade.

That’s why I’m relieved that Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is on the verge of being taken private. This move, led by Khazanah Nasional and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) under the Global Development Alliance consortium, is a chance to finally address the issues that have plagued our airports for years.

From what I understand, it’s almost a done deal, and I’m glad about it. Lowering the acceptance threshold to 85 per cent demonstrates the consortium’s commitment to getting the upgrades and modernisation of MAHB done.

KLIA was once a source of pride for Malaysia. Today, it struggles to keep up with regional competitors like Singapore’s Changi Airport and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi. Changi is celebrated for its cutting-edge technology and world-class services. Meanwhile, we’re stuck with ageing infrastructure and endless delays. It’s embarrassing, especially when we think about the image we’re projecting to visitors.

Many of the world’s best airports are privately managed, and there’s a reason for that. — SoyaCincau pic

Take the aerotrain, for example. It’s supposed to be up and running by the end of this month after years of being out of service. But recently, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the starting date has been postponed indefinitely!

Let’s not get started about the long wait for the shuttle bus to and from the satellite building. This isn’t just about comfort. It’s about staying competitive in a region where airports are becoming key economic drivers. Better airports mean more tourists, more business travellers, and more investments. With Malaysia chairing Asean in 2025 and hosting Visit Malaysia Year 2026, we need airports that reflect our ambitions.

I’ve read some criticisms about the privatisation deal, like the decision to lower the acceptance threshold to 85 per cent. But let’s be practical. What matters most is that this move paves the way for urgent upgrades and God willing, it will come to pass soon. It’s about fixing what’s broken, not getting stuck on technicalities.

The problem is that some politicians are behaving like “snakes” as we usher in the Year of the Snake. They target government-linked companies (GLCs) under the guise of public interest when in fact they are only interested in scoring political points. It’s disheartening to see regulators being dragged into these games. Let’s not drag corporate Malaysia into political battles.

Many of the world’s best airports are privately managed, and there’s a reason for that. Private companies often have the expertise and efficiency to run large-scale operations smoothly. With Khazanah and EPF retaining a majority stake in MAHB, we can be confident that Malaysian interests will be safeguarded.

This Chinese New Year, as we navigate the crowded terminals and hope for smooth journeys, let’s also think about the future. Privatisation gives us a chance to reclaim the pride we once had in KLIA and other airports across the country. It’s a step forward for all Malaysians.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.