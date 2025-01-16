JANUARY 16 — I read with interest an article in the Malay Mail about rising insurance premiums and medical inflation.

While addressing private hospital pricing in a rational way is undeniably important, it would be an oversimplification to suggest that it is the only and arguably even the most important factor contributing to medical costs.

While local statistics on hospital charges are important, they may not quite capture the nuances and complexities of the determinants of medical costs.

A better insight into the complexities can be gleaned by engaging with the people at the sharp end of delivering health care such as doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other healthcare personnel.

While addressing private hospital pricing in a rational way is undeniably important, it would be an oversimplification to suggest that it is the only and arguably even the most important factor contributing to medical costs. — Reuters file pic

For instance, the impact of doctors’ clinical decision-making processes in determining overall medical costs may be significantly underestimated.

Clinical decisions are influenced by a myriad of factors, paramount of which is patient well-being but also include fear of litigation (that drives defensive medicine), the expectations of patients and family members and inevitably pecuniary considerations.

Broad brush regulatory measures alone may not provide the solution and could just result in gamesmanship on the part of all parties.

What is needed is transparent, constructive engagement between all the stakeholders, including insurers, private hospitals, doctors, allied health personnel, government and the general public.

Sadly, much of the conversation between the parties conducted in public and perhaps also behind closed doors have been confrontational, polarised and peppered with elements of brinkmanship.

Transformation of the private hospital ecosystem into one that is sustainable and meets the aspiration of the people requires the collective will of all stakeholders.

* Datuk Dr S Mahendra Raj is a Consultant Gastroenterologist

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.