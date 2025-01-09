JANUARY 9 — It’s always the little things that go unnoticed. The way you organise your desk or workspace, how you greet the first person you see in the office, or whether you arrive five minutes early or five minutes late. These are the details of everyday life that we often brush aside as trivial, mere footnotes in the bigger story we’re trying to write. But here’s the truth: these small acts matter far more than we think.

Way more, if you ask me.

They are, in fact, the building blocks of who we are. The habits we practice in these small, seemingly insignificant moments are the same habits we carry into the bigger, more visible aspects of our lives. In essence, how you do anything is how you do everything.

I learnt this lesson the hard way. Many years ago, as a young lecturer just starting out, I believed that the “big” moments—the research grant presentations, the department and faculty meetings, the conferences—were where I needed to shine. The small stuff? That could slide. I didn’t think it mattered if my workspace was a mess or if I showed up just a minute or two late. I told myself that my focus should be on the bigger picture, not the details.

But then, during a mentor-mentee session with a senior professor, he called me out—not for the content or quality of my work, but for the lack of discipline in my approach. My unorganised files, my tendency to cut corners on “small” tasks, and my inconsistent follow- ups had all been noticed. “If you can’t handle the small stuff,” he said, “how can I trust you with the big stuff?”

Yes, it stung, but he was absolutely right. That was the moment I began to understand that the small things are not small at all.

They are the foundation.

Keeping your desk tidy is a sign of the person you are and will become. — Unsplash pic

This idea isn’t new. Marcus Aurelius, the Stoic philosopher and Roman emperor, wrote about it in Meditations: “What we do now echoes in eternity.” His point was clear: every action, no matter how small, contributes to the larger picture of our character. It’s a totally humbling thought—each decision, each habit, leaves a mark not just on the present moment but on the person we are becoming.

And this principle isn’t just for athletes or artists—it’s for all of us. When you keep your desk tidy, it’s not just about aesthetics; it’s a reflection of your discipline and clarity of thought. When you’re punctual, it’s not just about respecting someone else’s time; it’s about showing that you value integrity and commitment. When you take the time to listen deeply in a conversation, it’s not just about good manners; it’s a demonstration of empathy and care.

These small actions ripple outward, you see. They shape how others perceive us, but more importantly, they shape how we perceive ourselves. Every act of discipline reinforces the idea that we are capable, and most importantly, reliable.

There’s an often-overlooked paradox here: focusing on the small things can lead to big changes. When you start paying attention to how you approach the everyday, you’ll find that the “big” moments take care of themselves. A well-organised desk leads to more productive work. Being punctual fosters trust and respect. Listening intently builds deeper and trusting relationships.

So here’s the challenge: take a closer look at your habits. What do they say about you? Are they aligned with the person you want to be?

The good news is, change doesn’t require a grand gesture. Start small. Maybe it’s committing to making your bed every morning, showing up five minutes early to meetings, or organizing your workspace at the end of each day. Whatever it is, approach it with intention.

Because, as Marcus Aurelius reminds us, what we do now echoes in eternity. Every action, no matter how small, has the power to shape your future self.

This week, why not pick a habit—just one—that you can refine with intention. Whether it’s how you start your mornings, how you respond to challenges, or how you complete a task, commit to doing it with excellence.

After all, how you do anything is how you do everything.

* Nahrizul Adib Kadri is a professor of biomedical engineering and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.