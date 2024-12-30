DECEMBER 30 — Recently I went to present the findings of my PhD work at an international conference in Pakistan. And as our delegation reached the universities in Islamabad, I was struck by the warmth that radiated from everyone we met—professors, lecturers, and students alike. Their hospitality was heartfelt, and their eagerness to engage in meaningful conversations left a lasting impression on me.

Education is clearly a cornerstone of their society. From the youngest children to university students, there is a deep sense of respect for learning, a value that resonated strongly with me. Yet, as much as we shared a common respect for education, the differences in our pronunciation and accents became quickly apparent.

The cross-cultural exchange was enriching, but it also highlighted the uniqueness of our linguistic identities. The way I spoke English sounded foreign to them, just as their accents and intonation felt unfamiliar to me. This distinction came into sharp focus when I was presenting my research to a room full of academics.

After my presentation, one of the professors asked me a question. I listened attentively, but I couldn’t grasp the meaning of his words. Was it the complexity of the question? Or perhaps my own nerves? No, it was something far simpler: I didn’t recognise the pronunciation. Thankfully, a Malaysian student in the audience stepped in, rephrased the professor’s question in a way I could understand, and helped me bridge the gap. With that support, I was able to respond meaningfully to the professor’s inquiry.

This experience brought home an important realisation: communication is not about perfection. It is about connection. It is about ensuring that your message gets across, regardless of accents, grammatical errors, or the occasional stammer.

This simple yet profound truth made me reflect on our approach to English in Malaysia. Why do so many of us struggle to become confident English speakers? Why does the language feel like an obstacle instead of a tool?

The author (fourth from left) with Universiti Malaya delegates for the international conference in Islamabad, Pakistan. — Picture courtesy of Wan Afiqah AnisWan Ahmad

I believe it’s because we have placed grammar on a pedestal, treating it as the ultimate measure of proficiency. While grammar has its place, it is not the essence of communication. My experience in Islamabad proved that clarity and mutual understanding matter far more than perfect syntax or polished accents.

In the universities of Islamabad, English is not their first language, yet they spoke it fearlessly alongside their native Urdu. Their focus was not on flawless grammar or diction but on conveying their thoughts with clarity and conviction. This pragmatic approach left me questioning why so many of us in Malaysia hesitate to speak English unless we feel absolutely certain of its grammatical correctness.

As a language teacher, this was a humbling realisation. I have always emphasised the importance of grammar in my teaching, but this experience reminded me that language is first and foremost a bridge between people. A hadith attributed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) came to mind: “Speak to people in a way they understand.” The wisdom of this hadith lies in its simplicity—effective communication is about connecting with others on common ground, not technicalities.

And so, my advice to my students is this: just speak. Don’t let the fear of mistakes hold you back. Speak with the confidence that your words have value, even if they aren’t perfect. Over time, the nuances of the language will come naturally, but only if you first take that leap.

Think of language as a flowing river—it’s not meant to be dammed by insecurities or rigid rules. Let it flow freely, connecting you to new people and new possibilities. As you immerse yourself in the practice of speaking, you will find that fluency follows.

Let us shed our fear of judgment and embrace the beauty of communication. The next time you hesitate to speak in English, remember this: your message matters more than your grammar. Just speak.

* The author is an English language lecturer at the Academy of Islamic Studies Universiti Malaya, UM Education Centre, Bachok, Kelantan. She may be reached at [email protected]

