DECEMBER 23 — Pop culture has developed into more than just pleasure in our more globalised society; it is now a potent teaching tool, particularly for language learners. Pop culture provides a lively and captivating method to enhance one’s language skills, from binge-watching foreign TV series to listening to hit songs.

A Window to Authentic Language Use

Pop culture exposes viewers to real-world linguistic contexts. Movies, TV series, and music introduce students to ordinary terminology, colloquial idioms, and cultural nuances, in contrast to traditional textbooks that frequently use formal and rather out-of-date language. Students can understand idioms and lingo that textbooks might miss by watching popular shows like Stranger Things or listening to BTS tunes. Language learners thereby gain a more conversational, useful grasp of their target language.

A learner studying English through popular TV series, for example, would learn colloquial phrases like “hang out” or “spill the tea,” which would help them understand the context in which they are used. They speak more naturally and culturally sensitive because of this familiarity, which is a big plus in face-to-face interactions.

Improved Listening and Pronunciation

The improvement of listening abilities is one of the main advantages of interacting with pop culture. Learners are exposed to a range of accents, speech rates, and intonations when they watch movies or listen to music. This variety aids in teaching the ear to distinguish between many dialects and pronunciations, a skill that is sometimes disregarded in formal educational environments.

Additionally, singing along to well-known songs can greatly enhance pronunciation. Learners unconsciously practice the proper articulation and rhythm of the language when they attempt to mimic the pronunciation of their favourite musicians. Once merely a lighthearted activity, karaoke sessions are increasingly acknowledged by language instructors as beneficial pronunciation drills.

Motivation and Engagement

Sustaining motivation is one of the biggest obstacles to language learning. Sometimes, traditional teaching methods might be boring, which makes students lose interest. On the other hand, pop culture provides a fun and approachable means of maintaining interest. Motivation is fuelled by the sensation of accomplishment, whether it’s the excitement of comprehending a beloved song’s lyrics or following the plot of a foreign-language movie without subtitles. This effect is further amplified by social media sites. Writing and reading exercises can be facilitated by interacting with global followers in online forums or on apps like TikTok and Snapchat. Fans frequently engage in multilingual discussions about their favourite music or television programmes, fostering a worldwide conversation that promotes linguistic and cultural interchange.

Cultural Context and Empathy

Pop culture offers a rich background for comprehending cultural subtleties, because language and culture are inextricably linked. Reading books or watching films in a foreign language exposes students to various social mores, traditions, and customs. In addition to improving their language proficiency, this cultural background helps them develop empathy and a more comprehensive perspective on the world.

For instance, in addition to making the Japanese language more widely known, Japanese anime has exposed viewers around the world to elements of Japanese culture like festivals, social hierarchy, and honourifics. Learners can use the language more responsibly and politely when they are aware of these cultural components.

To sum up, pop culture is a means of achieving language proficiency in addition to providing amusement. It turns the frequently intimidating process of learning a language into a fun adventure by giving learners real-world exposure to the language, enhancing their listening and pronunciation abilities, and maintaining their motivation. Therefore, keep in mind that you’re improving your language skills in addition to having pleasure the next time you binge-watch a series or listen to a new music.

* Dr Nurizah Md Ngadiran, Nurhidayatie Md Adnan, Nur Suhaila Aminudin — Academy of Language Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA Shah Alam

